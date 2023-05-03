152: 5-3-23 SUMMER KIDS CAFE

Mary Jane Chapman and Donna Morrill joins us to share information about Summer Kids Cafe in Beloit as this awesome concept is now in it’s 10th year helping feeding hungry kids in the area.
- Advertisement -
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio