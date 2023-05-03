1424 – Information on Farm Service Agency Programs … Has Cold Weather Impacted Corn and Soybeans?

Information on Farm Service Agency Programs

Has Cold Weather Impacted Corn and Soybeans?

Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts: Disease Challenges

00:01:00 – Information on Farm Service Agency Programs: Michael Martin, Farm Service Agency agricultural program specialist provides an FSA update, covering FSA programs relevant to producers due to the current climate in Kansas.

LINK TO FSA (www.farmers.gov)

00:12:00 – Has Cold Weather Impacted Corn and Soybeans: K-State farm systems specialist Ignacio Ciampitti discusses chilling injury in corn and how the cold has impacted soybeans. Ignacio also stresses the importance of checking fields before making decisions.

LINK TO EUPDATE (Agronomy eUpdate April 27th, 2023 : Issue 953 (ksu.edu))

00:23:00 – Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts: Beef Cattle Institute experts Bob White, Brian Lubbers and Dustin Pendell discuss disease challenges.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast (BCI Cattle Chat (ksubci.org))

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast (Bovine Science with BCI (ksubci.org))

To have you beef cattle questions answered by the BCI Ask the Experts team – send them an email at bci@ksu.edu.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

