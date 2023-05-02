Two arrested after search warrant in Parsons

LABETTE COUNTY – Today, Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents, along with the Parsons Police Department and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two subjects following an investigation, and the execution of a search warrant in Parsons, Kansas.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop, and executed a search warrant at 1720 Dirr Ave. in Parsons. Pills believed to contain fentanyl were located at the residence. Also discovered was cocaine, methamphetamine, drug use paraphernalia, and drug sale paraphernalia.

Following the search, Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, of Parsons, was arrested for two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of cocaine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, possession of use paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Melissa L. Oja, 50, of Parsons, was arrested for two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of cocaine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, possession of use paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The subjects were booked into the Labette County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.