1423 – K-State Research Facility at Lonsinger Farms … Lonsinger Farms Research and Home Baking

00:01:00 – K-State Research Facility at Lonsinger Farms: Spencer Casey, K-State Research and Extension assistant director for statewide operations, and Dan Sullins, K-State assistant professor in wildlife and outdoor management, discuss a K-State research facility on Lonsinger Farms.

 

00:12:00 – Lonsinger Farms Research and Home Baking: Spencer Casey and Dan Sullins continue their discussion on K-State’s research facility at Lonsinger Farms and Mary Marsh with Kansas Wheat has information on the Home Baking Association.

 

00:23:00 – Reducing Abomasums in the Dairy Herd: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk looks at displaced abomasums in the dairy herd. He says animals with higher body condition scores are not the only animals impacted, sometimes it’s animals with excess abdominal fat.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

 

 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

