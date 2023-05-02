1423 – K-State Research Facility at Lonsinger Farms … Lonsinger Farms Research and Home Baking

K-State Research Facility at Lonsinger Farms

Lonsinger Farms Research and Home Baking

Reducing Abomasums in the Dairy Herd

00:01:00 – K-State Research Facility at Lonsinger Farms: Spencer Casey, K-State Research and Extension assistant director for statewide operations, and Dan Sullins, K-State assistant professor in wildlife and outdoor management, discuss a K-State research facility on Lonsinger Farms.

00:12:00 – Lonsinger Farms Research and Home Baking: Spencer Casey and Dan Sullins continue their discussion on K-State’s research facility at Lonsinger Farms and Mary Marsh with Kansas Wheat has information on the Home Baking Association.

00:23:00 – Reducing Abomasums in the Dairy Herd: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk looks at displaced abomasums in the dairy herd. He says animals with higher body condition scores are not the only animals impacted, sometimes it’s animals with excess abdominal fat.

