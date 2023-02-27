1377 – Cattle Market Report: Cattle on Feed Report… Social Media to Agvocate and Entertain

Cattle Market Report: Cattle on Feed Report

Social Media Use in Agriculture

Reducing Bird Strikes on Windows

00:01:00 – Cattle Market Report: Cattle on Feed Report: Oklahoma State livestock economist, Derrell Peel, shares information on the markets from the last week and provides insight on the latest Cattle of Feed report from the USDA.

Derrell’s Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

Latest USDA Cattle on Feed Report

00:12:00 – Social Media Use in Agriculture: We continue our discussion on social media use in agriculture with K-State alumni and Kansas producers, the Peterson Farm Brothers! Greg, Nathan, and Kendal Peterson discuss how they got started in social media and the reason why they’ve continued to share content online 11 years later.

Peterson Farm Brothers website

Peterson Farm Brothers on Youtube

00:23:00 – Reducing Bird Strikes on Windows: K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts discusses methods for reducing bird strikes on windows. Worldwide, nearly a billion birds a year die from these collisions. He highlights a research study comparing two different window treatment options.

