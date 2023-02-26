KNDY News

Severe Weather Expected Tonight Across Region

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

A line of strong to severe storms will develop across central Kansas before expanding northeast through the area after 7 PM. Primary hazard is the damaging wind gusts, but could also see large hail and brief heavy rainfall. for areas generally along and south of Interstate 70. Storms exit the area between 12 AM – 2 AM. Overall forecast rainfall amounts range from 0.5 to 2 inches.

Areas of drizzle and fog are expected to spread northward through the morning hours. A few slick spots are possible as visibilities fall below 1/4 mile at times. Storms arrive this evening and exit the area shortly after midnight. A few may be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Gusty winds from 20 to 30 mph sustain overnight through Monday morning as the cold front moves through. Temperatures are overall above normal in the 50s and 60s through mid week.

Latest News

