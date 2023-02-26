KNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/21/2023

Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Jon Ungerer, member, and Samantha Jackson, Deputy County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 02/13/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Resolution No. 20-23-02-21-1 for resolution of the board of Marshall County Commissioners authorizing participation in rural opportunity zone student loan repayment program for calendar year 2023. Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the ROZ Resolution for calendar year 2023. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kimble Mapping
For 2022 Map Maintenance
$10,500.00 – Appraiser Fund – P.O. #6778

Jackson County Medical Examiners, Kansas City, MO
For two autopsy (22-6956, 22-7765)
$4,600.00 – Coroner – P.O. #6862

Quadient Finance
For Postage
$3,500.00 – Courthouse General – P.O. #6624

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Mike Craig. The Board to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Health Nurse, Cheryl Skalla met with the board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Cheryl Skalla. The Board to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:15 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the transfer of Hannah Largen from the Treasurer’s Office to the County Health Department for Medical Records @ $20.87/hr. Wage will be reevaluated after the 90-day probation period.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Jason Brinegar with the right to call in County Appraiser Francine Crome. The Board to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:30 a.m.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Appraiser Francine Crome joined the meeting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Jason Brinegar and Francine Crome. The Board to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Luke Sunderlin joined the meeting, to discuss possible court appointed contract.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to offer the Court Appointed Contract to Megan Voracek for the remainder of calendar year 2023.  Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Neighborhood Revitalization Application for Josh Holle. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Deputy Treasurer Angie Price met with the board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Jami Ellenbecker and Angie Price. The Board to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:45 a.m.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:57 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

