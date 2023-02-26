Boys State Wrestling Final Results

STATE WRESTLING RESULTS
CLASS 6A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
TEAM SCORES
Garden City 138.5, Derby 134.5, Olathe North 104, Mill Valley 95.5, Manhattan 91, Junction City 80, Washburn Rural 68, Dodge City 64, Lawrence Free State 61, Olathe East 59, Olathe Northwest 48, Gardner Edgerton 38.5, Blue Valley 33, Liberal 31, Lawrence 23, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21, Blue Valley West 19, Olathe West 16, Wichita South 12, Wichita West 12, Wichita North 11, Shawnee Mission East 9, Olathe South 8, Shawnee Mission West 5, Blue Valley Northwest 4, Shawnee Mission North 4, JC Harmon 3, Shawnee Mission South 3, Topeka 3, Wichita Northwest 3, Blue Valley North 2, Wichita East 1, Wichita Southeast 1.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 – Caeleb Hutchinson, Manhattan dec. Braydon Pacheco, Garden City, 5-0.
113 – Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural maj. dec. Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, 12-4.
120 – Landen Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural dec. Aiden Stuart, Olathe East, 11-4.
126 – Dillon Cooper, Mill Valley maj. dec. Braden Tatum, Derby, 13-5.
132 – Jameal Agnew, Manhattan dec. Eddie Hughart, Mill Valley, 8-2.
138 – Cael Alderman, Olathe North pinned Patrick Foxworth, Junction City, 0:57.
144 – Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State dec. Troy Allen, Derby, 6-1.
150 – Collin McAlister, Mill Valley dec. Tate Rusher, Derby, 5-3.
157 – Knowlyn Egan, Derby dec. Alec Samuelson, Olathe North, 2-1.
165 – Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City dec. Jacob Vasquez, Olathe North, 6-2.
175 – Luke Barker, Dodge City tech fall Denton Dobbins, Blue Valley, 20-4.
190 – Trystian Juarez, Liberal pinned Alan Chairez, Garden City, 4:29.
215 – Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State dec. Lucas Conover, Olathe Northwest, 7-1.
285 — Brett Carroll, Olathe East pinned Sebastian Lopez, Garden City, 2:54.
THIRD PLACE MATCHES
106 – Jayden Grijalva, Derby pinned Lou Elsten, Lawrence, 2:41.
113 – Nolan Bradley, Lawrence-Free State dec. Blake Samuelson, Olathe North, 3-2.
120 – Matthew Long, Garden City dec. Henry White, Blue Valley West, 8-1.
126 – Logan Lagerman, Manhattan dec. Andrew Honas, Lawrence, 7-1.
132 – Ryan Heiman, Garden City dec. Ethan Jenkinson, Shawnee Mission East, 5-1.
138 – Maddox Cassella, Mill Valley dec. Blaine Baird, Topeka-Washburn Rural, 7-1.
144 – Noah Conover, Olathe Northwest dec. Alonzo Borjas, Gardner Edgerton, 5-2.
150 – Trevor Vasquez, Olathe North dec. Kristjan Marshall, Topeka-Washburn Rural, 4-0.
157 – Adam Hageman, Shawnee Mission Northwest dec. Brody Byrne, Topeka-Washburn Rural, 3-2.
165 – Griffin Bohanan, Junction City pinned Alan Flores, Dodge City, 3:58.
175 – Ty Hammers, Gardner Edgerton pinned Peyton Neptune, Derby, 4:00.
190 – Lucas Hageman, Shawnee Mission Northwest dec. Trystan Duckworth, Olathe Northwest, 6-2.
215 – Miles Wash, Derby dec. Brayden Hill, Garden City, 3-2.
285 – Clayton Frehn, Manhattan pinned Matt Godsey, Wichita-South, 1:19.
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES
106 – Roman Clouse, Gardner Edgerton pinned Drew Streeter, Lawrence-Free State, 4:04.
113 – Cameron Coonrod, Manhattan pinned Gabe Sherell, Olathe Northwest, 4:45.
120 – Richard Shields, Wichita-North TB-1 Kasen Smith, Gardner Edgerton, 3-2)
126 – Grayson Hagen, Lawrence-Free State TB-1 Jacob Mendoza, Shawnee Mission West, 3-2.
132 – Jaime Villanueva, Junction City pinned Cooper Stivers, Topeka-Washburn Rural, 0:53.
138 – Layne Sweat, Derby maj. dec. Reese Russman, Olathe West, 10-0.
144 – Brady Mason, Mill Valley pinned Ender Rider, Olathe East, 3:48.
150 – Kaden Garvalena, Dodge City pinned Therron Meade, Gardner Edgerton, 2:01.
157 – Isaac Sinks, Manhattan pinned Zaine Mayfield, Gardner Edgerton, 2:00.
165 – Jackson Matchell, Shawnee Mission South dec. Cooper Novacek, Olathe West, 9-4.
175 – Vance Provost, Olathe North dec. Sam Imes, Mill Valley, 10-5.
190 – Mason Hopper, Derby dec. Michael Costello, Olathe East, 6-5.
215 – Christopher Wash, Mill Valley dec. Jaxon Vikander, Manhattan, 5-3.
285 – Luke Clayton, Shawnee Mission East dec. Maxwell Robinson, Derby, 6-2.
CLASS 5A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
TEAM SCORES
Maize 214, Newton 175.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 122, Great Bend 115.5, Goddard 114.5, Valley Center 91.5, Andover 86.5, Bishop Carroll 85, Blue Valley Southwest 81, Arkansas City 66.5, Emporia 60, Shawnee Heights, 60, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 53, Salina Central 52, Lansing 51, Hays 50, Seaman 47, Pittsburg 35, Spring Hill 33.5, Basehor-Linwood 31.5, Hutchinson 31, Andover Central 28, St. James Academy 14, De Soto 12, Bonner Springs 11, KC Piper 6, KC Sumner 4, Salina South 4, Eisenhower 3.5, Maize South 3, KC Turner 2, Leavenworth 2.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 – Caden Gallet, Aquinas dec. Talon Verbeck, Maize, 6-5.
113 – Lucas Kaufman, Newton maj. dec. Jase Adam, Salina Central, 11-0.
120 – Nick Treaster, Newton dec. Levi Glover, Goddard, 8-2.
126 – A.B. Stokes, Newton pinned Kaiden Hoffman, Great Bend, :45.
132 – Harley Zimmerman, Hays dec. Kaden Allen, Aquinas, SV-1 6-4.
138 – Adam Maki, Andover dec. Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize, 9-6.
144 – Jacob Goodwin, Goddard maj. dec. Dawson Hogan, Salina Central, 10-0.
150 – Xerarch Tungjaroenkul, Emporia dec. Clayton Bowers, Maize, 3-1.
157 – Cole Cronk, BV Southwest, dec. Zachary Wessley, Goddard, 7-4.
165 – Dylan Elmore, Aquinas maj. dec. Jayden Ford, Maize, 13-5.
175 – Connor Padgett, Maize maj. dec. Tyler Henson, Lansing, 11-3.
190 – Sean Carroll, Aquinas dec. Nathan Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3-2.
215 – Ayden Flores, Maize pinned Pierce Cunningham, Aquinas, 1:21.
285 – Jaxson Thomas, Seaman pinned Torin Forsyth, BV Southwest, 3:41.
THIRD PLACE MATCHES
106 – Triston Tomlinson, Great Bend pinned Taylor Rickard, Newton, 5:00.
113 – Carlos Leyva, Arkansas City pinned Caden Denton, Bishop Carroll, 1:22.
120 – Aiden Shields, Valley Center dec. Jaxson Newcomb, Andover Central, 2-0.
126 – Jett Schwartz, Valley Center maj. dec. Brody Ballard, Basehor-Linwood, 12-1.
132 – Daniel Gomez, Maize dec. Spencer Mosier, Arkansas City, 5-2.
138 – Brady Duling, Bishop Carroll dec. Lukas Hainline, Emporia, SV-1 7-5.
144 – Camden Padgett, Maize dec. Bradley Trimmell, Andover, 5-4.
150 – David Sample, Goddard dec. Kade Smith, Hutchinson, SV-1 4-2.
157 – Sam Duling, Bishop Carroll pinned Easton Boone, Valley Center, 3:57.
165 – Keon Edwards, Newton dec. Tad Forsyth, BV Southwest, 3-2.
175 – Adrian Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel dec. Matthew Johnson, Great Bend, 5-3.
190 – Ronan Wunsch, Maize dec. Dai’Mont Mucker, Valley Center, 3-1.
215 – Sean Wunder, Shawnee Heights dec. Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill, 5-3.
285 – Rio Gomez, Newton dec. Derek Honeycutt, Arkansas City, 3-2.
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES
106 – Kolby Quint, Arkansas City pinned Wyatt McCulley, BV Southwest, 2:27.
113 – Harrison Glover, Goddard dec. Elijah McCullough, Hays, 4-3.
120 – Evan Vielhauer, Basehor-Linwood pinned Coulter Rieschick, Andover, :53.
126 – Will Burchard, St. James Academy pinned Luke Potter, Andover, :47.
132 – Bailey Steinmetz, Newton maj. dec. Andrew Bonebrake, Shawnee Heights, 12-4.
138 – Corbin McIntier, Pittsburg pinned Skyler McMullen, Great Bend, 3:55.
144 – Jace Schartz, Great Bend pinned Eljah Means, Bishop Carroll.
150 – Cooper Liles, Great Bend pinned Nick Freeland, Shawnee Heights, :29.
157 – Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill inj. def. over Cody Hughbanks, Maize.
165 – J.J. White, Pittsburg dec. Davian White, Emporia, 11-7.
175 – Tate Hutchinson, Andover dec. Allen Baughman, Shawnee Heights, 3-0.
190 – Trenton Kern, Great Bend dec. Logan Buchanan, Newton, 6-4.
215 – Omari Elias, Kapaun Mt. Carmel maj. dec. Caden Baragary, Lansing, 15-5.
285 – Dawson Rodd, Andover Central pinned Camden Jensen, Hutchinson, 5:30.
CLASS 4A
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
TEAM SCORES
Andale 163, Rose Hill 146.5, Augusta 127, Paola 124.5, Clay Center 95, Tonganoxie 87, Chanute 74, Abilene 73, Independence 58, Pratt 55, Winfield 54.5, Colby 53, Ottawa 50, Scott City 47, Wamego 42, Holton 36, Baldwin 34, Fort Scott 32.5, Concordia 29.5, Buhler 27, Ulysses 26, Mulvane 25, Santa Fe Trail 25, Smoky Valley 22, Coffeyville 21, Louisburg 18, McPherson 17, Goodland 15, Chapman 14, Anderson County 13, Hugoton 13, Columbus 12, Frontenac 11, Holcomb 11, Osawatomie 9, Clearwater 8, Burlington 7, Hayden 6, Marysville 6, Wellsville 5, Hesston 3, Jefferson West 3, Labette County 2, El Dorado 1, Prairie View 1.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 – Brock Johnson Paola dec. Johnny Leck, Rose Hill, 4-2
113 – Brock Sutton, Ottawa pinned Bryson Rockers, Paola, 2:19
120 – Julio Aguirre, Rose Hill dec. Owen Suttles, Winfield, 5-1
126 – Marcus Terry, Augusta dec. Damon Ingram, Rose Hill, 3-2
132 – Braeden Moore, Tonganoxie dec. Kohen Wright, Independence, 11-4
138 – AJ Furnish, Andale dec. Trey Dillow, Chanute, SV-1 4-2
144 – Owen Eck, Andale pinned Brady Martin, Tonganoxie, 1:12
150 – Taye Wilson, Pratt dec. Cannon Carey, Augusta, SV-1 8-6
157 – Ty Leedy, Chanute dec. Jonah Meyer, Andale, 5-4
165 – Brett Loader, Clay Center pinned Houston Frank, Scott City, 5:56
175 – Kody Brenn, Winfield dec. Isaiah Wilson, Andale, 3-0
190 – Jack Harvey, Baldwin dec. Seth Ferguson, Ottawa, 6-4
215 – Bronx Wood, Rose Hill pinned Riley Marx, Andale, 2:52
285 – Luke Young, Clay Center pinned Kainen White, Coffeyville, 1:23
THIRD PLACE MATCHES
106 – Ryder Dempewolf, Colby pinned Mason Gibbons, Independence, 2:03
113 – Adam Bilby, Rose Hill won by tech. fall over Cody Black, Santa Fe Trail, 18-3
120 – Kaiden Powell, Paola dec. Sam Hershberger, Buhler, 3-2
126 – Christopher McClanahan, Abilene pinned Kaeden McCarty, Colby, 1:31
132 – Kalvin LaPlant, Augusta dec. Jasper Allison, Fort Scott, 1-0
138 – Grady Fox, Augusta pinned Tucker Wark, Colby, 2:35
144 – Tucker Cell, Abilene pinned Blake Winsor, Pratt, 0:21
150 – Noah Bailey, Tonganoxie dec. Thomas McIntyre, Wamego, 3-2
157 – Braden Wilson, Abilene dec. Charlie Zeller, Paola, 7-3
165 – Eli Aouad, Andale dec. Clayton Younger, Paola, SV-1 3-1
175 – Tucker Jackson, Clay Center dec. Dylan Waggerman, Paola, 7-0
190 – Justin Degollado, Ulysses pinned Cade Small, Chanute, 3:26
215 – Gabe Kant, Augusta dec. Braden Lexow, Chapman UTB-1 5-3
285 – Milan Colvin dec. Willy Jon Morales, Augusta, SV-1 3-1
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES
106 – Tristen Cox, Andale pinned Koehn Dietrich, Mulvane, 0:40
113 – Keith Sanders, Independence dec. Talon Suttles, Winfield, SV-1 3-1
120 – Koby Tyler, Concordia maj. dec. Lucas Batz, Holton, 10-0
126 – Knox Karnowski, Wamego dec. Connor Barnes, Smoky Valley, 7-0
132 – Daniel Vines, Concordia dec. Gregery Martinez, Holcomb, SV-1 3-1
138 – Josh Lawrie, Independence dec. AJ Schaffer, Anderson County, 5-2
144 – Daniel Gomez, Fort Scott dec. Macoy Johnson, Paola, 4-1
150 – Rhett Briggs, Rose Hill dec. Collin McDaniel, Scott City, 6-3
157 – Cooper Reves, McPherson pinned Adam Mendoza, Hugoton, 2:50
165 – Colton Brusven, Tonganoxie won by inj. def. over Jayden Fletcher, Holton
175 – Parker Gardner, Smoky Valley dec. Mason Hernandez, Goodland, 1-0
190 – Chris Dietrich, Mulvane dec. Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 3;39
215 – Dalton Roush, Holton dec. Hunter Benedict, Tonganolxie, 8-2
285 – Jake Eddington, Columbus pinned Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 0:09
CLASS 3-2-1A
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
TEAM SCORES
Hoxie 260, Norton 101, Sabetha 100.5, Smith Center 79, Atchison County Community 74, Hill City 60, Hoisington 60, Phillipsburg 57, Republic County 51.5, Larned 48, Haven 45, Rossville 44, Herington 41, Ellis 40.5, Halstead 37.5, Rawlins County 36, West Elk 33, Oberlin-Decatur 33, Southeast of Saline 31, Beloit 30, Lakin 29, Minneapolis 28.5, Chaparral 27, Plainville 26.5, Burlingame 24, Council Grove 24, Wichita County 22, Nemaha Central 20, Oakley 19, Bluestem 18, Garden Plain 17, Hillsboro 15.5, Russell 14, Humboldt 13, St. Marys 12, Caney Valley 11, Oskaloosa 11, Quinter 11, Jayhawk-Linn 10, Erie 9, Lyons 8, Chase County 7, Douglass 7, Ellsworth 7, Pleasant Ridge 6, Trego 6, St. Francis 5.5, Wabaunsee 4, Maur Hill 4, Burden Central 4, Fredonia 4, Sedgwick 4, Silver Lake 4, Centralia 3, Cimarron 3, Eureka 3, Osage City 3, Osborne 3, St. John-Hudson 3, Central Heights 1.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 – Monty, Beloit, dec. Schiltz, Hoxie, 8-2
113 – Giancola, Hoxie, dec. Courtois, Burlingame, 6-4
120 – Polansky, Republic County, dec. Sisson, Phillipsburg, 2-0
126 – Younger, Ellis, dec. Shepard, Hoxie, 10-3
132 – Ochs, Hoxie, dec. Ball, Hoisington, 2-1
138 – Bell, Hoxie, dec. Menold, Sabetha, 4-2
144 – Wilkinson, Smith Center, dec. Gardner, Leoti, SV-1, 3-1
150 – Montgomery, Smith Center, dec. Schletzbaum, Atchison County, 2-1
157 – Johnson, Hoxie, tech. fall., Ord, Chaparral, 17-0
165 – Bretz, Hoxie, dec. Withington, Rawlins County, 4-2
175 – Amrein, Hill City, pinned, Herrmann, Sabetha, 0:50
190 – Fischer, Larned, dec. Urban, Norton, 3-2
215 – Franklin, Smith Center, dec. Otter, Norton, TB-1 3-1
285 — Schippers, Hoxie, dec. Grimm, Sabetha, TB-1 3-2
THIRD PLACE MATCHES
106 – Hamel, Hill City, dec. Eggleston, Herington, 9-8
113 – Considine, Halstead, dec. Juenemann, Oberlin, 6-2
120 – Weimer, Hoxie, maj. dec. Moore, Haven, 9-1
126 – Redetzke, Hoisington, pinned Koontz, 4:13
132 – Moore, Haven, dec. Buresh, Phillipsburg, 8-2
138 – Zodrow, Oberlin, dec. Pfannenstiel, Norton, 9-3
144 – Bell, Hoxie, dec. Mader, Ellis, 3-0
150 – Geer, Halstead, dec. Granado, Lakin, 10-4
157 – Willett, Rossville, pins Keeten, Phillipsburg, 2:28
165 – Koop, West Elk, maj. dec. Lee, Atchison County, 17-4
175 – Watkins, Hoxie, dec. Chambers, SE Saline, 8-3
190 – Werner, Plainville, pinned Monihen, Council Grove, 4:56
215 – Atteberry, Larned, dec. Chavira, Lakin, 3-1
285 — Puga, Norton, pins Carver, Rossville, 2:29
FIFTH PLACE MATCHES
106 – Blackwill, Quinter, dec. White, Jayhawk-Linn, 9-3
113 – Loughrie, Haven, dec. Clydesdale, Norton, 3-2
120 – Peters, Minneapolis, dec. Weigel, Norton, 7-0
126 – Coble, West Elk, dec. Donley Ellis, SV-1 9-4
132 – McIntyre, Herington, tech. fall Sramek, Republic County, 17-0
138 – Plummer, Oakley, dec. Vaughan, SE Saline, SV-1 6-4
144 – Wilson, St. Marys, dec. Svitak, Herington, 8-5
150 – Yott, Hoisington, dec. Stephen, Hill City, 8-2
157 – Renyer, Sabetha, dec. Kraft, Hoisington, 6-5
165 – Mathes, Humboldt, for. Johns, Minneapolis
175 – Siemsen, Republic County, dec. Strobel, Russell, 10-8
190 – Beavers, Republic County, dec, Morgan, Douglass, TB-1 4-3
215 – Perry, Oskaloosa, dec. Jirak, Oakley, 6-3
285 — Hebb, Bluestem, for. Bass, Nemaha Central