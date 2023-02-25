Kansas Survives Late Mountaineer Rally, 76-74

The Kansas Jayhawks fended off a late rally by the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse to sweep the season series with West Virginia 76-74.

The Jayhawks were led in scoring with 17-points from Dajuan Harris, and 16 from both Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar. Kansas shot 54.9 percent from the field for the game on 28 for 51 shooting.

West Virginia was led in scoring by Erik Stevenson with 23, and Tre Mitchell with 20. The Mountaineers shot 45.9 percent for the game, behind 28 for 61 shooting.

The largest lead in the game for Kansas came at the 13:01 mark in the second half, with 8 points. West Virginia had a 5-point lead with 8:56 left in the first half. West Virginia had 25 turnovers, compared to only 20 by Kansas.

Kansas will host Texas Tech for Senior Day on Tuesday, before heading to No. 8 Texas on Saturday, March 4th to close out the regular season. Texas lost to Baylor 81-72 on Saturday, giving the Jayhawks a 1 game lead in the Big 12 Conference regular season race.

Pregame Tuesday on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tipoff to follow at 8:00 p.m.