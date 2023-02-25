College Sports

Kansas Survives Late Mountaineer Rally, 76-74

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas Jayhawks fended off a late rally by the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse to sweep the season series with West Virginia 76-74.

The Jayhawks were led in scoring with 17-points from Dajuan Harris, and 16 from both Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar. Kansas shot 54.9 percent from the field for the game on 28 for 51 shooting.

West Virginia was led in scoring by Erik Stevenson with 23, and Tre Mitchell with 20. The Mountaineers shot 45.9 percent for the game, behind 28 for 61 shooting.

The largest lead in the game for Kansas came at the 13:01 mark in the second half, with 8 points. West Virginia had a 5-point lead with 8:56 left in the first half. West Virginia had 25 turnovers, compared to only 20 by Kansas.

Kansas will host Texas Tech for Senior Day on Tuesday, before heading to No. 8 Texas on Saturday, March 4th to close out the regular season. Texas lost to Baylor 81-72 on Saturday, giving the Jayhawks a 1 game lead in the Big 12 Conference regular season race.

Pregame Tuesday on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tipoff to follow at 8:00 p.m.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

