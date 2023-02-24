Kansas News

Two arrested for distribution of meth and other charges

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

RUSSELL COUNTY – On Thursday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office arrested two subjects for suspected distribution of methamphetamine and firearms violations.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at approximately 7 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants at two properties in Russell, Kansas, and on a vehicle that KHP stopped along I-70, around 3 miles east of Dorrance, Kansas. The vehicle was occupied by Richard Kerns, 63, of Russell, and Beverly Driscoll, 65, of Russell.

During the searches, law enforcement officers located over 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 15 firearms.

Kerns and Driscoll were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute on or within 1,000 feet of a school, and several weapons violations. They were booked into the Russell County Jail.

Formal charges are pending. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing.

