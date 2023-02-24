TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 2-24-23 STATE WRESTLING-SUB-STATE BASKETBALL-COLLEGE HOOPS-DOES MAHOMES LISTEN TO US?

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
A recap of 4-1A Girls State Wrestling and a preview of the 3-2-1A Boys State Tournament; 1A Sub-State basketball underway; KU and K-State men back in action Saturday as Shockers lose a close one Thursday; We called out Patrick Mahomes for not tweeting about Eric Bieniemy.  Does he listen to our show?
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

