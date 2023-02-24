Kansas News

Commerce Makes $4.1M in Community Service Tax Credits Available

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce today announced $4.1 million in tax credits will once again be made available under the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP).

CSP assists private nonprofit organizations and public healthcare entities undertaking major capital campaigns for projects involving:

  • Community service, including childcare
  • Non-governmental crime prevention
  • Youth apprenticeship and technical training
  • Healthcare services.

Under this program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors making contributions towards approved projects. Organizations are chosen through a competitive selection process. The application window is open from March 1 through April 30, 2023, at kansascommerce.gov/csp. Applicants may request up to $200,000 in tax credits.

Proposed projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create lasting value for charitable organizations. For example, projects might include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation, capacity building, etc. As was the case in 2022, CSP has earmarked up to $1 million for childcare and early childhood development projects for services to those under the age of 5.

Applicant organizations in rural areas (less than 15,000 population) are eligible for a 70 percent credit. Applicant organizations in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50 percent credit.

If your organization is interested in applying for the CSP program, the Department of Commerce invites you to an introductory webinar at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

For questions regarding CSP Tax Credits, contact Community Development Specialist Sara Bloom at sara.bloom@ks.gov or (785) 506-9278.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

