Commerce Makes $4.1M in Community Service Tax Credits Available

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce today announced $4.1 million in tax credits will once again be made available under the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP).

CSP assists private nonprofit organizations and public healthcare entities undertaking major capital campaigns for projects involving:

Community service, including childcare

Non-governmental crime prevention

Youth apprenticeship and technical training

Healthcare services.

Under this program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors making contributions towards approved projects. Organizations are chosen through a competitive selection process. The application window is open from March 1 through April 30, 2023, at kansascommerce.gov/csp. Applicants may request up to $200,000 in tax credits.

Proposed projects should be unique or one-time in nature and create lasting value for charitable organizations. For example, projects might include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation, capacity building, etc. As was the case in 2022, CSP has earmarked up to $1 million for childcare and early childhood development projects for services to those under the age of 5.

Applicant organizations in rural areas (less than 15,000 population) are eligible for a 70 percent credit. Applicant organizations in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50 percent credit.

If your organization is interested in applying for the CSP program, the Department of Commerce invites you to an introductory webinar at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

For questions regarding CSP Tax Credits, contact Community Development Specialist Sara Bloom at sara.bloom@ks.gov or (785) 506-9278.