Boys State Wrestling Semifinal Results, Championship Pairings

Via KSHSAA Covered

STATE WRESTLING RESULTS



CLASS 6A



At Hartman Arena, Park City



TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)



Garden City 138.5, Derby 134.5, Olathe North 104, Mill Valley 95.5, Manhattan 91, Junction City 80, Washburn Rural 68, Dodge City 64, Lawrence Free State 61, Olathe East 59, Olathe Northwest 48, Gardner Edgerton 38.5, Blue Valley 33, Liberal 31, Lawrence 23, Shawnee Mission Northwest 21, Blue Valley West 19, Olathe West 16, Wichita South 12, Wichita West 12, Wichita North 11, Shawnee Mission East 9, Olathe South 8, Shawnee Mission West 5, Blue Valley Northwest 4, Shawnee Mission North 4, JC Harmon 3, Shawnee Mission South 3, Topeka 3, Wichita Northwest 3, Blue Valley North 2, Wichita East 1, Wichita Southeast 1.



SEMIFINAL RESULTS



106 – Braydon Pacheco, Garden City dec. Lou Elsten, Lawrence, 9-2; Caeleb Hutchinson, Manhattan, dec. Jayden Grijalva, Derby, 4-2



113 – Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural maj. dec. over Nolan Bradley, Lawrence-Free State, 10-0; Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, dec. Blake Samuelson, Olathe North, 9-2



120 – Aiden Stuart, Olathe East dec. over Henry White, Blue Valley West, 6-3; Landen Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural SV-1 Matthew Long, Garden City, 8-6



126 – Braden Tatum, Derby, pinned Andrew Honas, Lawrence, 3:40; Dillon Cooper (Mill Valley, pinned Logan Lagerman, Manhattan, 3:58



132 – Eddie Hughart, Mill Valley dec. Ryan Heiman, Garden City, 5-0; Jameal Agnew, Manhattan dec. Cooper Stivers, Washburn Rural, 6-2



138 – Patrick Foxworth, Junction City dec. Maddox Cassella, Mill Valley, 3-1; Cael Alderman, Olathe North pinned Layne Sweat, Derby, 1:22



144 – Troy Allen, Derby dec. Noah Conover, Olathe Northwest, 10-9; Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State dec. Alonzo Borjas, Gardner Edgerton, 5-1



150 – Tate Rusher, Derby pinned Trevor Vasquez, Olathe North, 3:56; Collin McAlister, Mill Valley dec. Kaden Garvalena, Dodge City, 4-0



157 – Alec Samuelson, Olathe North maj. dec. Isaac Sinks, Manhattan, 8-0; Knowlyn Egan, Derby dec. Adam Hageman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, 5-3



165 – Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City maj. dec. Griffin Bohanan, Junction City, 11-1; Jacob Vasquez, Olathe North dec. Alan Flores, Dodge City, 4-2



175 – Denton Dobbins, Blue Valley dec. Ty Hammers, Gardner Edgerton, 7-5; Luke Barker, Dodge City pinned Vance Provost, Olathe North, 2:25



190 – Trystian Juarez, Liberal pinned Trystan Duckworth, Olathe Northwest, 3:32; Alan Chairez, Garden City pinned Lucas Hageman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, 3:26



215 – Lucas Conover, Olathe Northwest dec. Brayden Hill, Garden City, 5-2; Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State maj. dec. Miles Wash, Derby, 12-3



285 — Sebastian Lopez, Garden City pinned Clayton Frehn, Manhattan, 2:00; Brett Carroll, Olathe East pinned Matt Godsey, Wichita South, 1:27

CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS



106 – Braydon Pacheco, Garden City (42-6) vs. Caeleb Hutchinson, Manhattan (39-3)



113 – Easton Broxterman, Washburn Rural (48-3) vs. Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, 37-2)



120 – Aiden Stuart, Olathe East (30-9) vs. Landen Kocher-Munoz, Washburn Rural (36-5)



126 – Braden Tatum, Derby (34-2) vs. Dillon Cooper, Mill Valley (47-3)



132 – Eddie Hughart, Mill Valley (32-6) vs. Jameal Agnew, Manhattan (38-9)



138 – Patrick Foxworth, Junction City (40-2) vs. Cael Alderman, Olathe North (52-7)



144 – Troy Allen, Derby (8-1) vs. Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State (26-1)



150 – Tate Rusher, Derby (33-8) vs. Collin McAlister, Mill Valley (42-6)



157 – Alec Samuelson, Olathe North (44-4) vs. Knowlyn Egan, Derby (40-9)



165 – Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City (36-11) vs. Jacob Vasquez, Olathe North (28-4)



175 – Denton Dobbins, Blue Valley (38-11) vs. Luke Barker, Dodge City (44-0)



190 – Trystian Juarez, Liberal (41-2) vs. Alan Chairez, Garden City (33-8)



215 – Lucas Conover, Olathe Northwest (37-9) vs. Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State (47-0)



285 — Sebastian Lopez, Garden City (37-3) vs. Brett Carroll, Olathe East (48-1)

CLASS 5A

At Hartman Arena, Park City

TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)

Maize 165, Newton 124.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 109, Goddard 81.5, Great Bend 72.5, Blue Valley Southwest 65, Andover 57.5, Salina Central 51, Valley Center 49, Bishop Carroll 47, Hays 39, Seaman 38, Emporia 36, Lansing 36, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 34, Shawnee Heights 26, Arkansas City 19.5, Basehor-Linwood 17.5, Hutchinson 17, Spring Hill15.5, Andover Central 12, Bonner Springs 12, Pittsburg 12, St. James Academy 9, De Soto 6, KC Piper 6, KC Sumner 4, Salina South 4, Eisenhower 3.5, KC Turner 2, Leavenworth 2, Maize South 1.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

106 – Gallet, Aquinas dec. Rickard, Newton, 5-4; Verbeck, Maize dec. Tomlinson, Great Bend 9-2.

113 – Kaufman, Newton maj. dec. McCullough, Hays, 9-0; Adam, Salina Central, dec. Denton, Bishop Carroll, 8-4.

120 – Glover, Goddard dec. Newcomb, Andover Central, 9-4; Treaster, Newton maj. dec. Shields, Valley Center, 11-3.

126 – Stokes, Newton pinned Burchard, St. James Academy, 2:37; Hoffman, Great Bend pinned Ballard, Basehor-Linwood, :55.

132 – Allen, Aquinas dec. Gomez, Maize, 6-3; Zimmerman, Hays maj. dec. Steinmetz, Newton, 12-0.

138 – Maki, Andover maj. dec. Duling, Bishop Carroll, 10-2; Shabazz, Maize pinned McMullen, Great Bend, 1:28.

144 – Hogan, Salina Central dec. Trimmell, Andover, 6-3; Goodwin, Goddard dec. Schartz, Great Bend, 13-6.

150 – Tungjaroenkul, Emporia, maj. dec. Smith, Hutchinson, 10-2; Bowers, Maize maj. dec. Liles, Great Bend, 8-0.

157 – Cronk, BV Southwest dec. Boone, Valley Center, SV-1 3-1; Wessley, Goddard maj. dec. Duling, Bishop Carroll, 9-0.

165 – Ford, Maize dec. Edwards, Newton UTB 3-2; Elmore, Aquinas maj. dec. Forsyth, BV Southwest, 14-5.

175 – Henson, Lansing pinned Turner, Kapaun, 2:42; Padgett, Maize pinned Hutchinson, Andover, 1:13.

190 – Fury, Kapaun dec. Mucker, Valley Center, SV-1 6-4; Carroll, Aquinas dec. Wunsch, Maize, 4-3.

215 – Cunningham, Aquinas dec. Pipkin, Spring Hill, UTB 3-2; Flores, Maize pinned Wunder, Shawnee Heights, 1:46.

285 – Thomas, Seaman pinned Honeycutt, Arkansas City, 1:34; Forsyth, BV Southwest dec. Gomez, Newton, 4-1.

CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

106 – Caden Gallet, Aquinas (27-9) vs. Talon Verbeck, Maize (27-7)

113 – Lucas Kaufman, Newton (35-6) vs. Jase Adam, Salina Central (33-10)

120 – Levi Glover, Goddard (18-6) vs. Nick Treaster, Newton (35-1)

126 – A.B. Stokes, Newton (36-4) vs. Kaiden Hoffman, Great Bend (27-15)

132 – Kaden Allen, Aquinas (30-8) vs. Harley Zimmerman, Hays (34-2)

138 – Adam Maki, Andover (50-1) vs. Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize (45-7)

144 – Dawson Hogan, Salina Central (32-14) vs. Jacob Goodwin, Goddard (35-6)

150 – Xerarch Tungjaroenkul, Emporia (37-0) vs. Clayton Bowers, Maize (34-6)

157 – Cole Cronk, BV Southwest (26-0) vs. Zachary Wessley, Goddard (34-6)

165 – Jayden Ford, Maize (35-6) vs. Dylan Elmore, Aquinas (41-1)

175 – Tyler Henson, Lansing (44-4) vs. Connor Padgett, Maize (47-3)

190 – Nathan Fury, Kapaun (46-1) vs. Sean Carroll, Aquinas (37-2)

215 – Pierce Cunningham, Aquinas (31-10) vs. Ayden Flores, Maize (21-2)

285 – Jaxson Thomas, Seaman (45-5) vs. Torin Forsyth, BV Southwest (43-1)

CLASS 4A



At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina



TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)



Andale 142, Rose Hill 105, Paola 70.5, Augusta 59, Clay Center 59, Tonganoxie 57, Chanute 53, Winfield 50.5, Pratt 43, Ottawa 41, Scott City 37, Abilene 36, Independence 34, Baldwin 30, Wamego 26, Concordia 23.5, Coffeyville 21, Smoky Valley 20, Colby 19, Buhler 17, Holton 17, Fort Scott 16, Louisburg 16, Goodland 15, McPherson 13, Santa Fe Trail 13, Ulysses 13, Anderson County 12, Frontenac 10, Chapman 9, Clearwater 9, Mulvane 9, Osawatomie 9, Columbus 8, Hayden 6, Marysville 6, Burlington 4, Holcomb 4, Hugoton 4, Wellsville 4, Hesston 3, Jefferson West 2, Labette County 2, El Dorado 1, Prairie View 1.



SEMIFINAL RESULTS



106 – Johnson, Paola maj. dec. Cox, Andale, 12-4; Leck, Rose Hill maj. dec. Dempewolf, Colby, 13-3.



113 – Rockers, Paola dec. Bilby, Rose Hill, 6-4; Sutton, Ottawa def. T. Suttles, Winfield, 10-5.



120 – Aguirre, Rose Hill dec. Hershberger, Buhler, 5-1; O. Suttles, Winfield dec. Tyler, Concordia, 5-4.



126 – Ingram, Rose Hill maj. dec. Karnowski, Wamego, 10-2; Terry, Augusta won by tech. fall over Barnes, Smoky Valley, 15-0.



132 – Wright, Independence dec. Vines, Concordia, 5-2; Moore, Tonganoxie maj. dec. Allison, Fort Scott, 15-6.



138 – Dillow, Chanute maj. dec. Schaffer, Anderson County, 14-1; Furnish, Andale pinned Lawrie, Independence, 2:44



144 – O. Eck, Andale dec. Cell, Abilene, 10-5; Martin, Tonganoxie dec. Winsor, Pratt, 4-3.



150 – Winsor, Pratt dec. McIntyre, Wamego, 5-1; Carey, Augusta dec. Bailey, Tonganoxie, 8-3.



157 – Meyer, Andale dec. Wilson, Abilene, 7-1; Leedy, Chanute maj. dec. Reves, McPherson, 12-4.



165 – Frank, Scott City dec. Younger, Paola, 3-2; Loader, Clay Center dec. Aouad, Andale, 5-1.



175 – Brenn, Winfield dec. Gardner, Smoky Valley, 5-3 SV-1; Wilson, Andale pinned Hernandez, Goodland, 3:31.



190 – Harvey, Baldwin pinned Carrow, Osawatomie, 3:32; Ferguson, Ottawa dec. Degollado, Ulysses, 3-2.



215 – Wood, Rose Hill dec. Roush, Holton, 3-1; Marx, Andale pinned Lexow, Chapman, 1:59.



285 – White, Coffeyville dec. Eslinger, Louisburg, 3-2; Young, Clay Center pinned Eddington, Columbus, 1:00.





CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS



106 – Brock Johnson, Paola (41-2) vs. Johnny Leck, Rose Hill (31-3)



113 – Bryson Rockers, Paola (30-10) vs. Brock Sutton, Ottawa (21-3)



120 – Julio Aguirre, Rose Hill (10-3) vs. Owen Suttles, Winfield (40-4)



126 – Damon Ingram, Rose Hill (36-4) vs. Marcus Terry, Augusta (35-4)



132 – Kohen Wright, Independence (38-5) vs. Braeden Moore, Tonganoxie (35-1)



138 – Trey Dillow, Chanute (41-4) vs. AJ Furnish, Andale (42-9)



144 – Owen Eck, Andale (45-0) vs. Brady Martin, Tonganoxie (38-7)



150 – Taye Wilson, Pratt (35-3) vs. Cannon Carey, Augusta (38-3)



157 – Jonah Meyer, Andale (27-11) vs. Ty Leedy, Chanute (29-2)



165 – Houston Frank, Scott City (37-8) vs. Brett Loader, Clay Center (39-5)



175 – Kody Brenn, Winfield (22-5) vs. Isaiah Wilson, Andale (43-9)



190 – Jack Harvey, Baldwin (43-1) vs. Seth Ferguson, Ottawa (39-11)



215 – Bronx Wood, Rose Hill (38-1) vs. Riley Marx, Andale (34-11)



285 – Kainen White, Coffeyville (39-4) vs. Luke Young, Clay Center (38-4)





CLASS 3-2-1A



At Gross Coliseum, Hays



TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)



Hoxie 201.5, Sabetha 87, Smith Center 64, Norton 61, Hoisington 49, Atchison County 48, Republic County 42.5, Hill City 40, Phillipsburg 38, Haven 31, Ellis 30.5, Larned 30, Rawlins County 28, Chaparral 26, Beloit 26, Burlingame 24, Wichita County 22, West Elk 21, Nemaha Central 19, Rossville 17, Council Grove 16, Southeast of Saline 16, Herington 15, Halstead 13.5, Blue Stem 13, Oberlin-Decatur 13, Oakley 12, Hillsboro 11.5, Minneapolis 11.5, Caney Valley 11, Garden Plain 11, St. Marys 10, Oskaloosa 9, Lakin 8, Lyons 7, Russell 7, Pleasant Ridge 6, Erie 6, St. Francis 5.5, Wabaunsee 4, Maur Hill 4, Burden-Central 4, Chase County 4, Fredonia 4, Quinter 4, Sedgwick 4, Silver Lake 4, Centralia 3, Cimarron 3, Eureka 3, Osage City 3, Osborne 3, St. John-Hudson 3, Trego 3, Douglass 2, Ellsworth 2, Humboldt 2, Jayhawk Linn 2, 1 Central Heights 1.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS



106 – Monty, Beloit, maj. dec. Eggleston, Herington, 10-2; Schiltz, Hoxie, dec. Hamel, Hill City, 2-0.



113 – Courtois, Burlington, pinned Loughrie, Haven, 1:46; Giancola, Hoxie, dec. Clydesdale, Norton, 5-2.



120 – Sisson, Phillipsburg, dec. Moore, Haven, 4-3; Polansky, Republic County, dec. Weimer, Hoxie, 3-1.



126 – Younger, Ellis, pinned Coble, West Elk, 2:42; Shepard, Hoxie, dec. Redetzke, Hoisington, 5-3.



132 – Ochs, Hoxie, pinned Buresh, Phillipsburg, 1:13; Ball, Hoisington, dec. Moore, Haven, 1-0.



138 – Bell, Hoxie, pinned Zodrow, Oberlin-Decatur, 1:10; Menold, Sabetha, pinned Vaughan, Southeast of Saline, 5:38.



144 – Gardner, Wichita County, maj. dec. Wilson, St. Marys, 9-1; Wilkinson, Smith Center, dec. Mader, 5-4.



150 – Montgomery, Smith Center, dec. Geer, Halstead, SV-1 3-1; Schletzbaum dec. Yott, Hoisington, 5-3.



157 – Ord, Chaparral, dec. Kraft, Hoisington; Johnson, Hoxie, pinned Willett, Rossville, 2:59.



165 – Withington, Rawlins County, dec. Lee, Atchison County, 6-1; Bretz, Hoxie, maj. dec., over Kook, West Elk, 12-4



175 – Amrein, Hill City, pinned Siemsen, Republic County, 3:06; Herrmann, Sabetha, pinned Watkins, Hoxie, 1:38.



190 – Urban, Norton, dec. Beavers, Republic County, 7-4; Fischer, Larned, pinned Monihen, Council Grove, 4:58.



215 – Otter, Norton, dec. Perry, Oskaloosa, 2-0; Franklin, Smith Center, dec. Jirak, Oakley, 5-2.



285 – Schippers, Hoxie, pins Bass, Nemaha Central, 5:57; Grimm, Sabetha, dec. over Hebb, Blue Stem, 5-4.

CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS



106 – Monty, Beloit (40-0) vs. Schiltz, Hoxie (33-10)



113 – Courtois, Burlington (39-2) vs. Giancola, Hoxie (36-3)



120 – Sisson, Phillipsburg (26-3) vs. Polansky, Republic County (42-6)



126 – Younger, Ellis (39-1) vs. Shepard, Hoxie (30-8)



132 – Ochs, Hoxie (37-0) vs. Ball, Hoisington (30-4)



138 – Bell, Hoxie (40-2) vs. Menold, Sabetha (43-3)



144 – Gardner, Wichita County (43-3) vs. Wilkinson, Smith Center (37-8)



150 – Montgomery, Smith Center (45-1) vs. Schletzbaum, Atchison County (40-3)



157 – Ord, Chaparral (44-3) vs. Johnson, Hoxie (42-0)



165 – Withington, Rawlins County (35-1) vs. Bretz, Hoxie (39-0)



175 – Amrein, Hill City (36-5) vs. Herrmann, Sabetha (22-3)



190 – Urban, Norton (37-3) vs. Fischer, Larned (39-3)



215 – Otter, Norton (35-8) vs. Franklin, Smith Center (41-6)



285 – Schippers, Hoxie (30-14) vs. Grimm, Sabetha (38-7)