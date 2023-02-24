1376 – USDA Ag Outlook Forum Insight…Have a Severe Weather Plan in Place for the Week Ahead

The USDA Says to Expect Grain Price Decreases

United States’ Precision Agriculture Adoption

Storms Are Brewing for Kansas

00:01:10 — The USDA Says to Expect Grain Price Decreases : This Friday’s show begins with our grain market update for the week from K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, and senior economist with the International Grains Program, Guy Allen. Dan and Guy share insight on acres and pricing anticipated for the year ahead from information they have gleaned from USDA experts in Washington D.C. this week at the USDA’s 99th Agricultural Outlook Forum. They say to anticipate price drops in all crops later this year.

00:12:15 — United States’ Precision Agricutlure Adoption: K-State precision agriculture economist, Terry Griffin, joins us for a conversation on the rate at which technology in the world of precision agriculture is being adopted by producers. Terry highlights the more widely used tools and describes the benefits and costs with implementing these types of technologies.

00:23:08 — Storms Are Brewing for Kansas: We end with this week’s agricultural weather report from K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond. Chip explains the 53 degree swing we experienced overnight in parts of the state on Wednesday of this past week, and the importance of having severe weather plans in place for a few systems we are anticipating in the week ahead.

