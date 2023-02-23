1375 – Cattle Markets Moving Sideways…K-State’s Mission is to Serve You

A Better Late Than Never Cattle Market Update

A Vision for K-State with Marshall Stewart

BCI’s Ask the Experts: Managing Confined Cattle in Muddy Areas

00:01:06 — A Better Late Than Never Cattle Market Update: This Thursday’s show begins with our cattle market update for the week from K-State livestock economist, Glynn Tonsor. Glynn explains a rather sideways market, where feedyard net returns may fall in the coming year, and some updated tools that are readily available on AgManager.

Projected Kansas Feedlot Returns from Glynn on AgManager

Updated Feeder Cattle Risk Management Tool on AgManager

Updated Hog Contract Evaluation Tool on AgManager

00:12:02 — A Vision for K-State with Marshall Stewart: We follow up the cattle markets with our new K-State senior vice president for executive affairs, Marshall Stewart. Marshall shares his background with working at other Land-Grant institutions, his belief in the important role of Extension programming in Kansas, and his vision for K-State in the future. He’s only been on the job for a month now, but it is fair to say that Marshall has quickly transitioned to bleeding purple with his passion for our university and its work.

00:23:01 — Spring Garden and Landscape Pests: We end with this week’s horticulture segement where K-State horticultural entomologist, Raymond Cloyd, shares information on insects to keep in mind as we prepare for spring in our gardens and landscapes in Kansas.

Send comments, questions, or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K-State campus in Manhattan.