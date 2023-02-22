TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 2-22-23 HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS RECAP-K-STATE MEN WITH A SWEEP

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
A recap of the final night of the regular season for area teams in high school basketball; K-State gets a sweep over Baylor in men’s hoops.
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 2-22-23 MATTHEW DERRICK-CHIEFS DIGEST
Next article
TVL Sports Spotlight: United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

493FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio