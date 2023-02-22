KNDY Sports

Local Teams Head Into Sub-State Action Next Week

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Marysville girls are last seed (5-15), and travel to top seed Atchison County Community (19-1) Monday evening at 7. Second seed Nemaha Central (18-2) will host Concordia (6-13), third seed Minneapolis (15-5) is home to Hiawatha (12-8), and Riley County (12-7) plays host to Sabetha (12-8). Winners advance to semifinals at Marysville.

Marysville boys (18-2) are second seed to undefeated Sabetha, and the Bulldogs host seventh seed Hiawatha (4-16) Tuesday at 7. Sabetha (20-0) is home to Minneapolis, with third seed Atchison County Community (13-7) hosting Riley County (6-13), and four/five seeds Concordia (10-9) facing Nemaha Central (8-12). Winners advance to semifinals at Marysville.

In the Horton sub state, Valley Heights boys (9-10) are fourth seed, and host Riverside (6-14) Monday at 6. Top seed is Jeff County North (13-7), second seed Horton (11-8), third seed Valley Falls (10-8), sixth seed Pleasant Ridge (6-14), seventh seed Jackson Heights (3-13), and eighth seed Republic County (3-17).

On the girls’ side, Valley Heights (13-8) is fifth seed, and tips off at Pleasant Ridge (13-7) Tuesday at 6. Top seed is Riverside (17-3), second seed Jackson Heights (15-4), third seed Jeff County North (13-7), sixth seed is Valley Falls (7-12), seventh seed Horton (3-16), and eighth seed Republic County (0-20).

Marysville Monday and Tuesday games on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Previous article
KSHSAA 3A Thru 1A DI & DII Sub-State Brackets Released
Next article
TVL Sports Spotlight: United Bank and Trust Athlete of the Week
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

493FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio