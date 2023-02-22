Local Teams Head Into Sub-State Action Next Week

Marysville girls are last seed (5-15), and travel to top seed Atchison County Community (19-1) Monday evening at 7. Second seed Nemaha Central (18-2) will host Concordia (6-13), third seed Minneapolis (15-5) is home to Hiawatha (12-8), and Riley County (12-7) plays host to Sabetha (12-8). Winners advance to semifinals at Marysville.

Marysville boys (18-2) are second seed to undefeated Sabetha, and the Bulldogs host seventh seed Hiawatha (4-16) Tuesday at 7. Sabetha (20-0) is home to Minneapolis, with third seed Atchison County Community (13-7) hosting Riley County (6-13), and four/five seeds Concordia (10-9) facing Nemaha Central (8-12). Winners advance to semifinals at Marysville.

In the Horton sub state, Valley Heights boys (9-10) are fourth seed, and host Riverside (6-14) Monday at 6. Top seed is Jeff County North (13-7), second seed Horton (11-8), third seed Valley Falls (10-8), sixth seed Pleasant Ridge (6-14), seventh seed Jackson Heights (3-13), and eighth seed Republic County (3-17).

On the girls’ side, Valley Heights (13-8) is fifth seed, and tips off at Pleasant Ridge (13-7) Tuesday at 6. Top seed is Riverside (17-3), second seed Jackson Heights (15-4), third seed Jeff County North (13-7), sixth seed is Valley Falls (7-12), seventh seed Horton (3-16), and eighth seed Republic County (0-20).

Marysville Monday and Tuesday games on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1.