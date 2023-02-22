KSHSAA 3A Thru 1A DI & DII Sub-State Brackets Released

Class 2A will have 65 schools and 3A will have 64 schools per class. These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of eight/nine schools. Groupings are based on a geographical basis after host sites are determined.
- Seeding will be completed on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.
- Monday, February 27 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
- Tuesday, February 28 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
- Thursday, March 2 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.
- Friday, March 3 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.
- Saturday, March 4 Class 2A Boys and Class 3A Girls will play at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Class 3A Boys and Class 2A Girls will play at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(February 27 – March 4)
Eureka HS – Joe Thornburg, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Council Grove HS, Douglass HS, Eureka HS, Fredonia HS\Longton-Elk Valley HS, Humboldt HS, Neodesha HS, Wichita Collegiate HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy
Garnett-Anderson County HS – Marshall Nienstedt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlington HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Osage City HS, Osawatomie HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville HS
Girard HS – Chris Swartz, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baxter Springs HS, Caney Valley HS, Cherryvale HS, Columbus HS, Frontenac HS, Galena HS, Girard HS, Riverton HS
Lakin HS – Jacy Holloway, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Cimarron HS, Colby HS, Goodland HS, Holcomb HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Lakin HS, Larned HS, Scott Community HS
Lyons HS – Jeff Fuss, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Cheney HS, Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Kingman HS, Lyons HS, Nickerson HS
Marysville HS – Cole Fredrickson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Concordia HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Marysville HS, Minneapolis HS, Riley County HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS
Perry-Lecompton HS – Mike Paramore, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Perry-Lecompton HS, Rossville HS, Silver Lake HS
Russell HS – Andrew Stueve, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hoisington HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS
CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(February 27 – March 4)
Belle Plaine HS – David Martin, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belle Plaine HS, Conway Springs HS, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Garden Plain HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Sedan HS, Wichita-The Independent HS
Ellis HS – Derek Schoenthaler, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Ellis HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Plainville HS, Smith Center HS, WaKeeney-Trego Community HS
Erie HS – Noah Francis, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Arma-Northeast HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Erie HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS, Uniontown HS
Hillsboro HS – Robert Rempel, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Allen-Northern Heights HS, Bennington HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Herington HS, Hillsboro HS, Marion HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS
Horton HS – Nick Dowell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belleville-Republic County HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Horton HS, Jackson Heights, Riverside , Valley Falls HS, Winchester-Jefferson County North HS
St. Marys HS – Myron Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Lyndon HS, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, St. Marys HS, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School, Wabaunsee
Sterling HS – Wes Laudermilk, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elbing-Berean Academy, Ellinwood HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Inman HS, Moundridge HS, Sedgwick HS, Sterling HS, Whitewater-Remington HS
Syracuse HS – Joshua Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elkhart HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Meade HS, Medicine Lodge HS, Oakley HS, Sublette HS, Syracuse HS
Sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.
- Thursday, February 23 1A Div. I & II girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
- Friday, February 24 1A Div. I & II boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
- Thursday, March 2 1A Div. I & II girls will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
- Friday, March 3 1A Div. I & II boys will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
- Saturday, March 4 will be a girls championship game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a boys championship game at 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)
Goessel HS – Brian Lightner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Canton-Galva HS, Goessel HS, Lincoln HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Rural Vista (Hope/White City), Solomon HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified
Kinsley HS – Corey Dunlap , Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Kinsley HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS, Spearville HS
Little River HS – Erik Base, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Central Plains, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Little River HS, Macksville HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Pretty Prairie HS, St. John-Hudson HS
Onaga HS – Adam Kufahl, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlingame HS, Centralia HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Marais Des Cygnes Valley , Onaga HS, Troy HS
Oswego HS – Chris Ball, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Colony-Crest HS, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS, Yates Center HS
Oxford HS – Kyle Green, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burden-Central HS, Norwich HS, Oxford HS, Udall HS, Wichita-Central Christian Academy, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita
Quinter HS – Eric Rucker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
La Crosse HS, Ness City HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Quinter HS, St. Francis HS, Victoria HS
Washington County HS – Robert Smith, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Downs-Lakeside HS, Frankfort HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Osborne HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Washington County HS
CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)
Axtell HS – Jayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Axtell HS, Hanover HS, Linn HS, Olathe-Kansas School For The Deaf, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Wetmore HS
Burrton HS – Terry Bruton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burrton HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Peabody-Burns HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wakefield HS
Deerfield HS – Juan Moreno, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Deerfield HS, Ingalls HS, Moscow HS, Rolla HS
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS – Will Bixenman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bird City-Cheylin HS, Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS
Kiowa-South Barber HS – Brent Shaffer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Argonia HS, Attica HS, Caldwell HS, Coldwater-South Central HS, Cunningham HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS, South Haven HS
Ransom-Western Plains HS – Pat Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chase HS, Otis-Bison HS, Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS, Stafford HS, Wilson HS, WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy)
Tescott HS – Daymon Walker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Logan HS\Palco HS, Natoma HS, Stockton HS, Tescott HS
Waverly HS – Mike Hevel, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Chetopa HS, Hartford HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, St. Paul HS, Waverly HS