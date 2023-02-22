High School Sports

KSHSAA 3A Thru 1A DI & DII Sub-State Brackets Released

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Class 3A, 2A

Class 2A will have 65 schools and 3A will have 64 schools per class. These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of eight/nine schools. Groupings are based on a geographical basis after host sites are determined.

  • Seeding will be completed on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.
  • Monday, February 27 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Tuesday, February 28 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Thursday, March 2 Class 3A Girls and 2A Boys will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.
  • Friday, March 3 Class 3A Boys and 2A Girls will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.
  • Saturday, March 4 Class 2A Boys and Class 3A Girls will play at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Class 3A Boys and Class 2A Girls will play at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(February 27 – March 4)

Eureka HS – Joe Thornburg, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Council Grove HS, Douglass HS, Eureka HS, Fredonia HS\Longton-Elk Valley HS, Humboldt HS, Neodesha HS, Wichita Collegiate HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy

Garnett-Anderson County HS – Marshall Nienstedt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlington HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Osage City HS, Osawatomie HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville HS

Girard HS – Chris Swartz, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baxter Springs HS, Caney Valley HS, Cherryvale HS, Columbus HS, Frontenac HS, Galena HS, Girard HS, Riverton HS

Lakin HS – Jacy Holloway, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Cimarron HS, Colby HS, Goodland HS, Holcomb HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Lakin HS, Larned HS, Scott Community HS

Lyons HS – Jeff Fuss, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Cheney HS, Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Kingman HS, Lyons HS, Nickerson HS

Marysville HS – Cole Fredrickson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Concordia HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Marysville HS, Minneapolis HS, Riley County HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS

Perry-Lecompton HS – Mike Paramore, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Perry-Lecompton HS, Rossville HS, Silver Lake HS

Russell HS – Andrew Stueve, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hoisington HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS

CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(February 27 – March 4)

Belle Plaine HS – David Martin, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belle Plaine HS, Conway Springs HS, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Garden Plain HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Sedan HS, Wichita-The Independent HS

Ellis HS – Derek Schoenthaler, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Ellis HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Plainville HS, Smith Center HS, WaKeeney-Trego Community HS

Erie HS – Noah Francis, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Arma-Northeast HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Erie HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS, Uniontown HS

Hillsboro HS – Robert Rempel, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Allen-Northern Heights HS, Bennington HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Herington HS, Hillsboro HS, Marion HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS

Horton HS – Nick Dowell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belleville-Republic County HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Horton HS, Jackson Heights, Riverside , Valley Falls HS, Winchester-Jefferson County North HS

St. Marys HS – Myron Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Lyndon HS, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, St. Marys HS, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School, Wabaunsee

Sterling HS – Wes Laudermilk, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elbing-Berean Academy, Ellinwood HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Inman HS, Moundridge HS, Sedgwick HS, Sterling HS, Whitewater-Remington HS

Syracuse HS – Joshua Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elkhart HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Meade HS, Medicine Lodge HS, Oakley HS, Sublette HS, Syracuse HS

 

Classes 1A Division I & Division II

Sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

  • Thursday, February 23 1A Div. I & II girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Friday, February 24 1A Div. I & II boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Thursday, March 2 1A Div. I & II girls will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
  • Friday, March 3 1A Div. I & II boys will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
  • Saturday, March 4 will be a girls championship game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a boys championship game at 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)

Goessel HS – Brian Lightner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Canton-Galva HS, Goessel HS, Lincoln HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Rural Vista (Hope/White City), Solomon HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Kinsley HS – Corey Dunlap , Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Kinsley HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS, Spearville HS

Little River HS – Erik Base, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Central Plains, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Little River HS, Macksville HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Pretty Prairie HS, St. John-Hudson HS

Onaga HS – Adam Kufahl, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlingame HS, Centralia HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Marais Des Cygnes Valley , Onaga HS, Troy HS

Oswego HS – Chris Ball, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Colony-Crest HS, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS, Yates Center HS

Oxford HS – Kyle Green, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burden-Central HS, Norwich HS, Oxford HS, Udall HS, Wichita-Central Christian Academy, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita

Quinter HS – Eric Rucker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
La Crosse HS, Ness City HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Quinter HS, St. Francis HS, Victoria HS

Washington County HS – Robert Smith, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Downs-Lakeside HS, Frankfort HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Osborne HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Washington County HS

CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)

Axtell HS – Jayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Axtell HS, Hanover HS, Linn HS, Olathe-Kansas School For The Deaf, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Wetmore HS

Burrton HS – Terry Bruton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burrton HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Peabody-Burns HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wakefield HS

Deerfield HS – Juan Moreno, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Deerfield HS, Ingalls HS, Moscow HS, Rolla HS

Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS – Will Bixenman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bird City-Cheylin HS, Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS

Kiowa-South Barber HS – Brent Shaffer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Argonia HS, Attica HS, Caldwell HS, Coldwater-South Central HS, Cunningham HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS, South Haven HS

Ransom-Western Plains HS – Pat Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chase HS, Otis-Bison HS, Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS, Stafford HS, Wilson HS, WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy)

Tescott HS – Daymon Walker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Logan HS\Palco HS, Natoma HS, Stockton HS, Tescott HS

Waverly HS – Mike Hevel, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Chetopa HS, Hartford HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, St. Paul HS, Waverly HS

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

