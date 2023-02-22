Kansas News

Governor Kelly Announces Qualifying Families Can Now Apply for $1000 per Student for Learning Recovery

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities.

“This program will provide Kansas students with new opportunities and resources to help them thrive in the classroom,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all families that qualify to apply for KEEP.”

KEEP funds may be used on various enrichment and educational activities, including:​

  • Day and overnight camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering
  • Curriculum and educational materials, including certain technological devices
  • Language classes
  • Musical instruments and lessons
  • Tutoring

The funds are not eligible for private school tuition.

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18. Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible.

Subject to funding availability, future waves of funding may be provided with expanded household income eligibility parameters.

Families can learn if they qualify, apply for the program, read the full handbook of rules and instructions, and browse the marketplace of qualified service providers at www.keep.ks.gov. Program participants will have access to a web and mobile app for using their awarded funds.

Earlier this year, businesses that offer educational opportunities and services were invited to join the KEEP Marketplace to assist students and families. Parents and guardians can now search for those opportunities across Kansas on the KEEP Marketplace. Parents and guardians may also submit requests for additional businesses to be added to the Marketplace if they know of a business that would qualify.

KEEP is being offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to provide educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved through the SPARK process.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

