Girls State Wrestling Semifinal Results, Championship Pairings

Via KSHSAA Covered
CLASS 6-5A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)
Garden City 86, Dodge City 66, Washburn Rural 57, Seaman 54, Olathe North 53, Hays 52.5, Leavenworth 49.5, Shawnee Heights 47, Olathe West 45, Junction City 37, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 37, Gardner-Edgerton 35, Olathe Northwest 35, Salina Central 35, Valley Center 35, Bonner Springs 34, Newton 33, Olathe South 33, Wichita North 33, Derby 29, Spring Hill 29, Manhattan 27, Hutchinson 24, Goddard 23, KC Turner 22, Salina South 22, Bishop Carroll 22, Wichita West 22, Great Bend 20, Liberal 16, Emporia 13, Eisenhower 13, Wichita Southeast 12, Andover 11, KC Harmon 10, Pittsburg 10, Shawnee Mission West 9, Olathe East 8, Basehor-Linwood 7, KC Piper 7, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7, Topeka West 7, Blue Valley Southwest 5, Wichita Northwest 5, KC Schlagle 4, KC Sumner 4, Shawnee Mission South 4, Mill Valley 4, KC Wyandotte 3, Shawnee Mission East 3, Shawnee Mission North 3, Highland Park 3, Campus 3, KC Washington 2, Topeka High 1.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS
100 – Sutton, Salina South maj. dec. Chanthasone, Liberal, 12-0; Ortiz, KC Turner pinned Alvarado, Junction City, 4:58.
105 – Ehsa, Derby pinned Barringer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:41; Rivera, Dodge City pinned Cervantes, Garden City, 1:04.
110 – Cullens, Hutchinson pinned Garcia, Wichita North, 1:44; Zimmerman, Hays pinned Wilson, Wichita Southeast, 1:07.
115 – Napue, Hays pinned Meraz, Wichita North, 3:06; Villanueva, Junction City dec. Burkhart, Eisenhower, 7-0.
120 – Rodriguez, Garden City pinned Weber, SM West, 5:00; Hitchcock, Olathe North pinned Gallegos, Washburn Rural, 2:43.
125 – Tabet, Garden City pinned Gomez, Great Bend, 5:30; Dong, Salina Central pinned Murray, Seaman, 3:51.
130 – Redman, Olathe South pinned Urista, Wichita North, 3:10; Best, Seaman pinned Means, Bishop Carroll, 1:58.
135 – Davis, Gardner-Edgerton pinned Jackson, KC Harmon, 3:14; Freeland, Shawnee Heights pinned Cruz, Garden City, 3:01.
140 – Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel pinned Heston, Seaman, 4:42; Goodwin, Goddard pinned Randle, Andover, 1:31.
145 – Mermis, Spring Hill pinned Davison, Washburn Rural, 4:00; Johnson, Leavenworth dec. Arroyo, Dodge City, 4-2 (OT).
155 – Rosario, Manhattan pinned Harris, Olathe Northwest, 3:39; Murry, Newton dec. Finazzo, Olathe West, 8-7.
170 – Stean, Bonner Springs pinned Almaraz, Dodge City, 1:21; Timmons, Valley Center pinned Gilligan, Olathe Northwest, 5:52.
190 – Johnson, Wichita West dec. Coykendall, Salina Central, 8-2; Rivera, Olathe West pinned Martinez, Bishop Carroll, :27.
235 – Conley, Olathe North dec. Orr, Valley Center, 4-0; Jackson, Leavenworth dec. Ross, Washburn Rural, 13-0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
100 – Mykayle Sutton, Salina South (24-3) vs. Arianna Ortiz, KC Turner (35-2)
105 – Amara Ehsa, Derby (29-2) vs. Jessica Rivera, Dodge City (32-4)
110 – Anna Cullens, Hutchinson (26-1) vs. Sarah Zimmerman, Hays (30-1)
115 – Tionna Napue, Hays (31-3) vs. Bre Villanueva, Junction City (16-2)
120 – Julissa Rodriguez, Garden City (28-2) vs. Kaylan Hitchcock, Olathe North (50-1)
125 – Maya Tarbet, Garden City (23-7) vs. Lydia Dong, Salina Central (25-6)
130 – Nicole Redmond, Olathe South (47-1) vs. Koti Best, Seaman (35-5)
135 – Shelby Davis, Gardner-Edgerton (35-4) vs. Madison Freeland, Shawnee Heights (32-6)
140 – Jayla Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel (35-4) vs. AshLynn Goodwin, Goddard (40-1)
145 – Campbell Mermis, Spring Hill (42-2) vs. Avari Johnson, Leavenworth (35-1)
155 – Sage Rosario, Manhattan (34-0) vs. Jaymie Murry, Newton (31-8)
170 – Olivia Stean, Bonner Springs (38-0) vs. Grace Timmons, Valley Center (33-2)
190 – Dru Johnson, Wichita West (23-0) vs. Makayla Rivera, Olathe West (32-1)
235 – Hailey Conley, Olathe North (40-5) vs. Hannah Jackson, Leavenworth (37-0)
CLASS 4-1A
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
TEAM SCORES (through semifinals)
Rossville 58, Columbus 57, Baldwin 54, Chanute 54, Buhler 47, Santa Fe Trail 47, Oskaloosa 42, Oakley 34, Winfield 33, Mulvane 32, Smoky Valley 32, Pratt 30, Tonganoxie 29, Clay Center 28, Chapman 27, Ellis 26, Goodland 26, Scott City 26, Augusta 25, Colby 24.5, Burlington 24, Russell 24, Minneapolis 23, Wellington 23, Fort Scott 22, Lakin 21, Rock Creek 21, Erie 20, Marysville 18, Wellsville 16, Hoisington 14, El Dorado 13, Bluestem 12, Holton 12, Paola 12, Atchison County 11, Chaparral 11, Eureka 11, Fredonia 11, Circle 10, Girard 10, Larned 10, Phillipsburg 9, Quinter 9, Hill City 8, Plainville 8, McPherson 7, Rose Hill 7, Wichita County 7, Cherryvale 6, Eudora 6, Stockton 6, Caney Valley 5, Cimarron 5, Wabaunsee 5, Chase County 4, Douglass 4, Halstead 4, Lyons 4, McLouth 4, Sabetha 4, Abilene 3, Central-Burden 3, Coffeyville 3, Council Grove 3, Fairfield 3, Hoxie 3, Jefferson West 3, Labette County 3, Norton 3, Prairie View 3, Remington 3, Silver Lake 3, St. Francis 3, WaKeeney-Trego 3, Hayden 2, Independence 1.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS
100 — Noel, Columbus dec. Base, Baldwin, 9-2; Gocela, Winfield pinned Motter, El Dorado, 1:53.
105 – Thacher, Oskaloosa dec. Burton, Bluestem, 7-1; Crabbs, Buhler pinned Porter, Wichita County, 5:26.
110 – Calovich, Chapman maj. Dec. Miles, Fort Scott, 12-2; Ross, Erie dec. Bosserman, Oakley, 7-6.
115 – Lacock, Rossville dec. Tindle, Fredonia, 6-2; Ortiz, Lakin dec. Landreth, Mulvane, 1-0.
120 – Saporito, Columbus pinned Watkins, Larned, 2:24; Hurla, Rossville pinned Axelson, Chanute, 3:08.
125 – High, Augusta maj. Dec. Dubois, Wellsville, 13-0; Koppes, Clay Center pinned Clements, Chanute, 2:59.
130 – Jaeger, Colby dec. J. Thompson, Pratt, 2-0; Burenheide, Rock Creek pinned Keesee, Phillipsburg, 4:29.
135 – Mullen, Smoky Valley maj. dec. Wagoner, Quinter, 10-1; Ney, Russell pinned Candia, Pratt, 2:55.
140 – Haag, Ellis pinned Escareno, Eureka, 5:20; Darnell, Baldwin dec. Schmidt, Circle, 2-1.
145 – Gonzalez, Goodland pinned Crossland, Santa Fe Trail, 2:50; Schanz, Mulvane maj. dec. Johnson, Marysville, 13-0.
155 – King, Oskaloosa dec. Latta, Marysville, 3-0; Bancroft, Chanute pinned Horton, Rossville, 0:45.
170 – Cain, Oakley pinned Stean, Tonganoxie, 5:48; Johns, Minneapolis maj. dec. Simmers, Atchison County, 13-0.
190 – Hunt, Wellington pinned Colvert, Tonganoxie, 3:44; Schweizer, Buhler pinned Carrasco, Burlington, 1:51.
235 – Dempsey, Santa Fe Trail pinned Leonard, Paola, 1:59; Miller, Scott City pinned Hargett, Baldwin, 3:04.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
100 – Grace Noel, Columbus (26-11) vs. Sheena Gocela, Winfield (32-0)
105 – Holly Thacher, Oskaloosa (27-2) vs. Kimber Crabbs, Buhler (26-3)
110 – Alyssa Calovich, Chapman (21-3) vs. Breanna Ross, Erie (32-1)
115 – Keera Lacock, Rossville (33-1) vs. Josiah Ortiz, Lakin (39-1)
120 – Addison Saporio, Columbus (41-1) vs. Kendra Hurla, Rossville (26-1)
125 – Jill High, Augusta (37-1) vs. Gabi Koppes, Clay Center (31-0)
130 – Amanda Jaeger, Colby (31-1) vs. Brooklyn Burenheide, Rock Creek (28-1)
135 – Keira Mullen, Smoky Valley (25-6) vs. Jaden Ney, Russell (10-0)
140 – Kaydawn Haag, Ellis (28-3) vs. Audrey Darnell, Baldwin (42-3)
145 – Destiny Gonzalez, Goodland (34-1) vs. Kammie Schanz, Mulvane (40-0)
155 – Allison King, Oskaloosa (30-1) vs. Brinly Bancroft, Chanute (31-6)
170 – Atavia Cain, Oakley (32-3) vs. Grace Johns, Minneapolis (35-2)
190 – Aubrey Hunt, Wellington (37-6) vs. Emily Schweizer, Buhler (31-0)
235 – Sierra Dempsey, Santa Fe Trail (33-4) vs. MacKayla Miller, Scott City (29-0)