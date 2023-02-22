Colorado Rockies and Bud Black agree to one-year contract extension

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Black, 65, holds a 417-453 record with the Rockies over six seasons since being named Colorado’s seventh manager on Nov. 7, 2016. He ranks third in franchise history in both games managed and wins, trailing Clint Hurdle (1,159 games, 534-625) and Don Baylor (909 games, 440-469). Managing through his extension, Black will have managed the most games in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Rockies, Black spent the 2016 season as a special assistant to the general manager for the Los Angeles Angels after serving eight seasons and part of a ninth as the manager of the San Diego Padres (2007-15), leading them to 649 wins during his tenure, the second-most managerial wins in Padres history. In 2010, he led the Padres to a 90-72 record, earning NL Manager of the Year honors. He is 1,066-1,166 all-time as a manager, becoming the 66th Major League manager to reach 1,000 victories on April 10, 2022 with a win over the Dodgers. Black is one of five active Major League managers to surpass 1,000 wins in his managerial career, along with Dusty Baker (2,093), Terry Francona (1,874), Buck Showalter (1,652) and Bob Melvin (1,435).

Previously, Black spent seven seasons (2000-06) as the pitching coach for the Angels, winning the 2002 World Series with the club. He also spent four years in the Cleveland Indians organization as both a special assistant to the general manager (1996-97, 1999) and as a pitching coach for Triple-A Buffalo (1998). As a player, Black pitched in parts of 15 seasons with Seattle (1981), Kansas City (1982-88), Cleveland (1988-90, 1995), Toronto (1990) and San Francisco (1991-94), going 121-116 with a 3.84 ERA over his career.