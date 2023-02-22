Professional Sports

Colorado Rockies and Bud Black agree to one-year contract extension

Agreement extends the Rockies’ manager through the 2024 season

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Black, 65, holds a 417-453 record with the Rockies over six seasons since being named Colorado’s seventh manager on Nov. 7, 2016. He ranks third in franchise history in both games managed and wins, trailing Clint Hurdle (1,159 games, 534-625) and Don Baylor (909 games, 440-469). Managing through his extension, Black will have managed the most games in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Rockies, Black spent the 2016 season as a special assistant to the general manager for the Los Angeles Angels after serving eight seasons and part of a ninth as the manager of the San Diego Padres (2007-15), leading them to 649 wins during his tenure, the second-most managerial wins in Padres history. In 2010, he led the Padres to a 90-72 record, earning NL Manager of the Year honors. He is 1,066-1,166 all-time as a manager, becoming the 66th Major League manager to reach 1,000 victories on April 10, 2022 with a win over the Dodgers. Black is one of five active Major League managers to surpass 1,000 wins in his managerial career, along with Dusty Baker (2,093), Terry Francona (1,874), Buck Showalter (1,652) and Bob Melvin (1,435).

Previously, Black spent seven seasons (2000-06) as the pitching coach for the Angels, winning the 2002 World Series with the club. He also spent four years in the Cleveland Indians organization as both a special assistant to the general manager (1996-97, 1999) and as a pitching coach for Triple-A Buffalo (1998). As a player, Black pitched in parts of 15 seasons with Seattle (1981), Kansas City (1982-88), Cleveland (1988-90, 1995), Toronto (1990) and San Francisco (1991-94), going 121-116 with a 3.84 ERA over his career.

Previous article
Kansas Football Unveils Key Dates for 2023 Season
Next article
KCC schedules two public hearings on transmission line siting application
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

493FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio