Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot are joined by the head wrestling coaches of Beloit, Osborne and Smith Center to recap Regionals and preview the 3-2-1A Boys State Tournament this weekend.
2-21-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
