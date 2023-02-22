1374 – Farm Service Agency Program Updates … Benefits of Participating in Voluntary Water Programs

00:01:00 – Farm Service Agency Program Updates: Kansas Farm Service Agency agricultural program specialist, Emily Evans, has information on ERP Phase 2, PARP, ARC/PLC, and NAP programming through the FSA.

00:12:00 – Benefits of Participating in Voluntary Water Programs: We continue our Kansas water series with K-State ag economist, Bill Golden. He has done extensive research over the years analyzing the benefits for producers that participate in voluntary programs such as local enhanced management areas (LEMAs) and water conservation areas. This work has allowed for producers to increase water use efficiencies and production efficiencies in ways that they never thought possible before.

00:23:00 – Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts: K-State’s Brad White, Bob Larson, and Phillip Lancaster answer a listener’s question on managing cattle in confined areas with muddy conditions.

