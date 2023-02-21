The Sports Ticket 2-21-23 KU WINS-HS HOOPS PREVIEW-KSU-NBA

KU with a big road win
How many teams have a legitimate chance to win the national title?
Tuesday Night High School Hoops preview
Get out and support your local schools and teams!
K-State faces Baylor
Russell Westbrook changing teams again.
How many teams have a legitimate chance to win the national title?
Tuesday Night High School Hoops preview
Get out and support your local schools and teams!
K-State faces Baylor
Russell Westbrook changing teams again.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio