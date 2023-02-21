High School Sports

Final Regular Season KBCA Rankings – 2/21/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1 Shawnee Mission South
2 Derby
3 Blue Valley North
4 Blue Valley
5 Wichita South
6 Topeka-Washburn Rural
7 Topeka High
8 Liberal
9 Lawrence
10 Wichita Heights

5A Girls

1 Topeka Seaman
2 Andover
3 St. Thomas Aquinas
4 Bishop Carroll
5 Emporia
6 Bonner Springs
7 Hutchinson
8 Goddard Eisenhower
9 Kansas City Piper
10 Lenexa-St. James Academy

4A Girls

1 Wamego
2 McPherson
3 Wellington
4 Hugoton
5 Independence
6 Bishop Miege
7 Andale
8 Fort Scott
9 Topeka-Hayden
10 Parsons

3A Girls

1 Goodland
2 Phillipsburg
3 Silver Lake
4 Nemaha Central
5 Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
6 Cheney
7 Eureka
8 Southeast of Saline
9 Cimarron
10 Santa Fe Trail

2A Girls

1 St. Mary’s Colgan
2 Elbing-Berean Academy
3 Hillsboro
4 Smith Center
5 Riverside
6 Mission Valley
7 Hoxie
8 The Independent
9 Jackson Heights
10 Garden Plain

1A-Div 1-Girls

1 Little River
2 Central Plains
3 Pretty Prairie
4 Frankfort
5 Osborne
6 Norwich
7 Madison-Hamilton
8 Quinter
9 Hodgeman County
10 Doniphan West

1A-Div 2- Girls

1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Bucklin
4 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
5 Golden Plains
6 Attica
7 South Haven
8 Hutchinson-Central Christian
9 St. Paul
10 Wallace County

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley Northwest
3 Blue Valley North
4 Garden City
5 Olathe West
6 Lawrence
7 Derby
8 Mill Valley
9 Topeka-Washburn Rural
10 Olathe North

5A Boys

1 Highland Park
2 Hutchinson
3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4 Maize South
5 Andover
6 DeSoto
7 Andover Central
8 Kansas City Piper
9 Shawnee Heights
10 Lenexa – St. James Academy

4A Boys

1 Atchison
2 McPherson
3 Eudora
4 Bishop Miege
5 Hugoton
6 Towanda-Circle
7 Baldwin
8 Chanute
9 Augusta
10 Topeka-Hayden

3A Boys

1 Sabetha
2 Southeast of Saline
3 Hesston
4 Haven
5 Galena
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Maysville
8 Colby
9 Bishop Ward
10 Perry-Lecompton

2A Boys

1 Lyndon
2 Hays-Thomas More Prep
3 Moundridge
4 Wichita Independent
5 Ellinwood
6 Bennington
7 Inman
8 Sterling
9 Hill City
10 Chase County

1A-Div 1-Boys

1 Olpe
2 Clifton-Clyde
3 Macksville
4 Wichita Classical School
5 Randolph-Blue Valley
6 Burlingame
7 McPherson – Elyria Christian
8 Osborne
9 Montezuma-South Gray
10 Troy

1A-Div 2-Boys

1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Axtell
4 Hanover
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Lebo
7 Stafford
8 Cheylin
9 South Central
10 St. John’s/Tipton

Previous article
212: KD Country 94 News at Noon
Next article
1373 – Getting USDA Funds to Rural Communities…The Legacy of K-State’s Legacy Sale
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

493FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio