Final Regular Season KBCA Rankings – 2/21/2023

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1 Shawnee Mission South
2 Derby
3 Blue Valley North
4 Blue Valley
5 Wichita South
6 Topeka-Washburn Rural
7 Topeka High
8 Liberal
9 Lawrence
10 Wichita Heights
5A Girls
1 Topeka Seaman
2 Andover
3 St. Thomas Aquinas
4 Bishop Carroll
5 Emporia
6 Bonner Springs
7 Hutchinson
8 Goddard Eisenhower
9 Kansas City Piper
10 Lenexa-St. James Academy
4A Girls
1 Wamego
2 McPherson
3 Wellington
4 Hugoton
5 Independence
6 Bishop Miege
7 Andale
8 Fort Scott
9 Topeka-Hayden
10 Parsons
3A Girls
1 Goodland
2 Phillipsburg
3 Silver Lake
4 Nemaha Central
5 Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
6 Cheney
7 Eureka
8 Southeast of Saline
9 Cimarron
10 Santa Fe Trail
2A Girls
1 St. Mary’s Colgan
2 Elbing-Berean Academy
3 Hillsboro
4 Smith Center
5 Riverside
6 Mission Valley
7 Hoxie
8 The Independent
9 Jackson Heights
10 Garden Plain
1A-Div 1-Girls
1 Little River
2 Central Plains
3 Pretty Prairie
4 Frankfort
5 Osborne
6 Norwich
7 Madison-Hamilton
8 Quinter
9 Hodgeman County
10 Doniphan West
1A-Div 2- Girls
1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Bucklin
4 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
5 Golden Plains
6 Attica
7 South Haven
8 Hutchinson-Central Christian
9 St. Paul
10 Wallace County
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley Northwest
3 Blue Valley North
4 Garden City
5 Olathe West
6 Lawrence
7 Derby
8 Mill Valley
9 Topeka-Washburn Rural
10 Olathe North
5A Boys
1 Highland Park
2 Hutchinson
3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4 Maize South
5 Andover
6 DeSoto
7 Andover Central
8 Kansas City Piper
9 Shawnee Heights
10 Lenexa – St. James Academy
4A Boys
1 Atchison
2 McPherson
3 Eudora
4 Bishop Miege
5 Hugoton
6 Towanda-Circle
7 Baldwin
8 Chanute
9 Augusta
10 Topeka-Hayden
3A Boys
1 Sabetha
2 Southeast of Saline
3 Hesston
4 Haven
5 Galena
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Maysville
8 Colby
9 Bishop Ward
10 Perry-Lecompton
2A Boys
1 Lyndon
2 Hays-Thomas More Prep
3 Moundridge
4 Wichita Independent
5 Ellinwood
6 Bennington
7 Inman
8 Sterling
9 Hill City
10 Chase County
1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Olpe
2 Clifton-Clyde
3 Macksville
4 Wichita Classical School
5 Randolph-Blue Valley
6 Burlingame
7 McPherson – Elyria Christian
8 Osborne
9 Montezuma-South Gray
10 Troy
1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Axtell
4 Hanover
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Lebo
7 Stafford
8 Cheylin
9 South Central
10 St. John’s/Tipton