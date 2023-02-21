14/12 K-State Uses Another Second-Half Rally to Top 9/10 Baylor, 75-65

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 14/12 Kansas State rallied from a halftime deficit for the second consecutive game with a dominant second-half performance as the Wildcats tied the school-record for AP Top 25 wins with seven in a 75-65 win over No. 9/10 Baylor on Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Down 34-31 at the break, K-State (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) scored 44 points in the second half on 57.7 percent (15-of-26) shooting with 22 coming in the paint. For the game, the Wildcats connected on 48.3 percent (28-of-58) from the field, including 64.9 percent (24-of-37) inside the 3-point arc. The team had 20 assists on 28 made field goals with senior Markquis Nowell dishing out a game-high 10 assists without a turnover.
The seven wins vs. AP Top 25 opponents tied the record originally set in 2009-10.
Senior Keyontae Johnson led three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 field goals, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. It was a balanced all-around night, as seven of the eight players who saw action had at least two made field goals. Joining Johnson in double figures was Nowell with 14 points to go with his game-high 10 assists and sophomore Cam Carter, who added 10 points on 5-of-11 field goals.