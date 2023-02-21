14/12 K-State Uses Another Second-Half Rally to Top 9/10 Baylor, 75-65

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 14/12 Kansas State rallied from a halftime deficit for the second consecutive game with a dominant second-half performance as the Wildcats tied the school-record for AP Top 25 wins with seven in a 75-65 win over No. 9/10 Baylor on Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Down 34-31 at the break, K-State (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) scored 44 points in the second half on 57.7 percent (15-of-26) shooting with 22 coming in the paint. For the game, the Wildcats connected on 48.3 percent (28-of-58) from the field, including 64.9 percent (24-of-37) inside the 3-point arc. The team had 20 assists on 28 made field goals with senior Markquis Nowell dishing out a game-high 10 assists without a turnover.

The seven wins vs. AP Top 25 opponents tied the record originally set in 2009-10.