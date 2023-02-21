1373 – Getting USDA Funds to Rural Communities…The Legacy of K-State’s Legacy Sale

USDA Rural Development Programs and Challenges

The Legacy of the K-State Legacy Sale

Preparing Ahead of Fly Season

00:01:05 — USDA Rural Development Programs and Challenges: We begin with USDA Kansas state director for rural development, Christy Davis, for a conversation on programs available for rural communities through the USDA. Christy also shares insight on some of the ways to overcome challenges that many associate with taking advantage of those USDA programs.

More information on Kansas USDA rural development programs

00:12:09 — The Legacy of the K-State Legacy Sale: What meaning is there really behind a name? For the K-State Legacy Sale taking place on March 3rd, legacy tells this sale’s story in more ways than one. Joining me to talk about the Legacy Sale is K-State faculty advisor for the Purebred Beef Unit, Chris Mullenix, and K-State Purebred Beef Unit manager, Shane Werk. They share insight on the history of the sale, the one-of-a-kind learning opportunity for students, and what buyers can expect to see this year.

More information on this year’s Legacy Sale and access to the catalog

00:23:03 — Preparing Ahead of Fly Season: We end with this week’s Milk Lines where K-State dairy specialist, Mike Brouk, highlights that fly season is just around the corner and that cleaning up breeding grounds on the farm now can help reduce fly problems later on.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K-State campus in Manhattan.