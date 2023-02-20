Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/21/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 02/06/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall has been working with Will Ralph and Austin St. John with the City of Marysville to make sure we have all the documents submitted for the Planning Commission approval and the issuance of the building permit.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract attorney

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6814

Card Services

For CPR supplies

$3,387.54-UHVEP Grant Fund-P.O. #6820

Pfizer Inc.

For private vaccines

$11,581.31-Health Fund-P.O. #6821

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

For private vaccines

$1,077.03-Health Fund-P.O. #6819

Crownover Auto Sales, Marysville, KS

For 2023 Chevrolet Equinox

$33,500-AOA Special Fund-P.O. #6708

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

RDO Truck Center, Lincoln, NE

For 2023 Mack “Granite” Semi Tractor Truck

$156,235.10-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109408

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For steel bridge pkg 24’6 x 25’ (Center)

$119,340.00-Special Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109409

Norfolk Contracting Inc., Norfolk, NE

For Construction of steel bridge (Center)

$19,500.00-Special Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109410

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel bridge pkg 26’6 x 25’ (Franklin)

$150,341.00-Special Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109411

Norfolk Contracting Inc., Norfolk, NE

For construction of steel bridge (Franklin)

$24,600.00-Special Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109412

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel bridge pkg 24’6 x 30’ (Richland)

$139,838.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109413

Norfolk Contracting Inc., Norfolk, NE

For construction of steel bridge (Richland)

$24,800.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109414

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and Roy present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the payment to Loyd Group from ARPA funds in the amount of $7,730.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the transfer of funds from LATCF Grant to ARPA for reimbursement of warranties for the body scanner, the firewall and the server that are not allowed to be paid out of ARPA in the amount of $24,522.13. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to update on the transportation and meals numbers. Ms. Lyhane presented a bid to the Board for replacement of her base radio from Haug Communications in the amount of $1,850.00. This base is compatible with her existing vehicle radios.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane informed the Board that she wrote and received a nutrition grant in the amount of $15,000 that she will use to go towards the purchase of her new Meals on Wheels vehicle, that along with approximately $9,700 in donations will pay for over half the cost.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane also wrote a grant to replace the workout equipment at the Helvering Center and should know in March sometime if she receives these dollars.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane just received notification that she will be receiving $14,700 from the State of Kansas to be used to assist with personnel reimbursements.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the resignation from Kelly Fuemmeler as contract attorney. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the abatements in the amount of $915.26 as presented. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Mr. Brinegar advised that the proposed Mineral Lease with McDonald Land Services be denied as the lease would allow for oil/gas drilling in the middle of a road. Mr. Brinegar will contact McDonald Land Services.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar received notice of a lawsuit United States Vs. Sugartree apartments wherein Marshall County is included in the lawsuit due to the fact that we have a claim to the real estate taxes.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar said he has two attorneys interested in fulfilling the court appointed attorney contract. Meghan Voracek will meet with the Board later this morning and Luke Sunderlin will meet with the Board next week.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla, County Clerk Sandy Wilson and HR manager Sammi Jackson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:26 a.m. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla announced that Medical Records Supervisor Mary Weeks has announced her retirement with her last day of employment being March 31st.

Meghan Voracek met with the Board to express her interest in fulfilling the remainder court appointed contract which was recently vacated by Kelly Fuemmeler. Ms. Voracek held this contract in the past.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to inform them that he has purchased a new Tahoe for the K9 unit in the amount of $67,048.28 from Superior Emergency Vehicles. Sheriff Ackerman also informed the Board that the body scanner is installed and training on its use has been completed.

Austin St. John and Will Ralph with the City of Marysville met with the Board to discuss the Health Dept. plans and to make sure which documents are needed to for the Planning Commission and the building permit. Recommendations were made to possibly shift the building to the east by 4’ to be ADA compliant with the sidewalk and parking area on the west.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. The annual Kimble mapping contract in the amount of $10,500 was presented for approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Kimble mapping contract for 2023 in the amount of $10,500. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar with the ability to call in County Appraiser Francine Crome to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar with the ability to call in County Appraiser Francine Crome and employee Donna Alwin to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:00 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, County Appraiser Francine Crome and employee Donna Alwin present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:20 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 12:26 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023 in observance of President’s Day.