Jonna Inman to continue as an advanced practice provider at Norton County Hospital

By Derek Nester
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to inform the public that Jonna Inman, APRN, has decided to remain on staff at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic.

The administration, staff and board members are appreciative for the opportunity for Inman to remain a part of the team. She will continue providing primary care for patients the clinic, periodic emergency coverage, and is also a certified provider for DOT physical exams for CDL drivers.

To make an appointment with Inman or any of the other medical providers at Norton Medical Clinic, call 785-877-3305.

