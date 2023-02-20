CMH Spring Health Fair To Return March 25

MARYSVILLE ­– Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, is pleased to announce the return of its spring health fair this year on March 25, 2023. Offering low-cost blood work to the community at a fraction of the usual cost, the health fair is a popular event for Marshall County and surrounding communities. Comprehensive blood profile screenings will be from 6 to 10 a.m. in the hospital lobby. CMH offers the reduced-fee screenings as a community service.

“Not being able to hold the health fair for the past few years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues has been disappointing for us, and frustrating for the community,” said Curtis Hawkinson, CMH chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring it back this year and continue to help people be proactive about their health.”

The hospital’s spring health fair normally draws about 500 people taking advantage of the reduced-cost screenings. Lab work is processed in-house by the CMH laboratory staff, and results are returned to patients early the following week.

“We are grateful to our laboratory staff for helping us put on this event and the ability it gives us to offer the testing at such low costs,” Hawkinson said. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the time and efforts put in by our staff on this special weekend.”

Cost of the blood profile is $30. For men, a prostate cancer screening is available for an additional $15. The blood profile screening includes testing for the following:

Lipid profile: tests for total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol (often called good cholesterol), and triglycerides. The lipid profile is a group of tests that are often ordered together to determine risk of coronary heart disease.

TSH blood test: used to find out whether the thyroid gland is working properly and can identify conditions of an under-active thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), or an over-active thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism).

CBC (complete blood count): measures the concentration of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets in the blood.

HgbA1C (hemoglobin A1C): a test to measure the average blood sugar level over the past 90 days.

CMP (comprehensive metabolic panel): typically a standardized group of tests used as a broad screening tool to evaluate organ function and check for conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, and kidney disease. The CMP includes testing for proteins, electrolytes (including potassium), liver enzymes, and kidney function tests.

PSA (prostatic specific antigen): a screening test for male prostate cancer.

Those having bloodwork drawn are asked to not eat 12-14 hours prior to the test. Moderate amounts of black coffee are fine, and water is encouraged. Continue taking any medications as prescribed by your physician.

Light refreshments will be available in the hospital cafeteria after patients have their blood drawn, and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Marysville, will be hosting a coinciding breakfast fundraiser in their fellowship hall directly adjacent to the south CMH parking lot. Those attending the health fair are encouraged to stop by the church for a hearty breakfast after having their lab drawn.