Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KQNK News at Noon podcast gives you local, regional and state news as well as relevant information for your farm or home as well. Broadcasts are archived daily as originally broadcast on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK-FM.
566: KQNK News at Noon
Previous article
Next article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
Latest News
🎙 95.5 KNDY
🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY
🎙 KD COUNTRY 94
🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE
🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK
🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR
- Advertisement -