High School Sports

1A Division I & II Sub-State Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Classes 1A Division I & Division II

 

Sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

  • Thursday, February 23 1A Div. I & II girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Friday, February 24 1A Div. I & II boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.
  • Thursday, March 2 1A Div. I & II girls will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
  • Friday, March 3 1A Div. I & II boys will play semifinal games at the primary sub-state host site.
  • Saturday, March 4 will be a girls championship game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a boys championship game at 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)

Goessel HS – Brian Lightner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Canton-Galva HS, Goessel HS, Lincoln HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Rural Vista (Hope/White City), Solomon HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Kinsley HS – Corey Dunlap , Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Kinsley HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS, Spearville HS

Little River HS – Erik Base, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Central Plains, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Little River HS, Macksville HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Pretty Prairie HS, St. John-Hudson HS

Onaga HS – Adam Kufahl, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlingame HS, Centralia HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Marais Des Cygnes Valley , Onaga HS, Troy HS

Oswego HS – Chris Ball, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Colony-Crest HS, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS, Yates Center HS

Oxford HS – Kyle Green, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burden-Central HS, Norwich HS, Oxford HS, Udall HS, Wichita-Central Christian Academy, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita

Quinter HS – Eric Rucker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
La Crosse HS, Ness City HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Quinter HS, St. Francis HS, Victoria HS

Washington County HS – Robert Smith, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Downs-Lakeside HS, Frankfort HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Osborne HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Washington County HS

CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES
(February 23 – March 4)

Axtell HS – Jayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Axtell HS, Hanover HS, Linn HS, Olathe-Kansas School For The Deaf, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Wetmore HS

Burrton HS – Terry Bruton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burrton HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Peabody-Burns HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wakefield HS

Deerfield HS – Juan Moreno, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Deerfield HS, Ingalls HS, Moscow HS, Rolla HS

Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS – Will Bixenman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bird City-Cheylin HS, Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS

Kiowa-South Barber HS – Brent Shaffer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Argonia HS, Attica HS, Caldwell HS, Coldwater-South Central HS, Cunningham HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS, South Haven HS

Ransom-Western Plains HS – Pat Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chase HS, Otis-Bison HS, Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS, Stafford HS, Wilson HS, WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy)

Tescott HS – Daymon Walker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Logan HS\Palco HS, Natoma HS, Stockton HS, Tescott HS

Waverly HS – Mike Hevel, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Chetopa HS, Hartford HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, St. Paul HS, Waverly HS

