1372 – Workshops Dedicated to Whole Farm Health – Including Producer Health…Using Social Media in Agriculture

Whole Farm Health Workshops

Utilizing Social Media in Agriculture

Understanding Watershed

00:01:07 — Whole Farm Health Workshops: KSRE agriculture agent for Douglas County, Margit Kaltenekker, and Upper Wakarusa WRAPS coordinator with the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams, Andrew Rutter, join us to share information on the upcoming Whole Farm Health Workshops that they have helped put together. These workshops will be taking place on February 23rd, March 2nd, and March 9th in Overbrook, Kansas. Each night will focus on different topics including soil health practices, financial resiliency, and mental health and wellness in agriculture.

More information on the Whole Farm Health Workshops

00:12:14 — Utilizing Social Media in Agriculture: Advocacy for agriculture through social media is seemingly becoming more popular. Joining us to share tips on entering into the digital space as a producer is K-State assistant professor in agricultural communications, Jacqueline Aenlle.

00:23:17 — Understanding Watersheds: We end with this week’s wildlife segment where K-State aquatics and fisheries specialist, Joe Gerken, highlights how connected our water resources really are and some great tools to learn more about watersheds.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K-State campus in Manhattan.