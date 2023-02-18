Dominant Second Half Run Leads Wild Kansas Comeback Against No. 9 Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks hosted No. 9 Baylor on Saturday in a pivotal Big 12 Conference showdown with the lead in the Big 12 Conference race on the line. With 3:30 left to play in the first half, Kansas was down to Baylor by 17 points and things were looking to quickly get out of hand.

The first half closed with the Bears leading the Jayhawks by 13 points. Kansas shot 37 percent from the field, compared to the Bears shooting 51.6 percent. Baylor was 9-14 from 3 point range, compared to an ice cold 1-11 for the Jayhawks.

But the second half would be a completely different story. The Jayhawks would go on a 55-26 run, erasing the 13-point deficit in route to a 16-point crushing of Baylor, 87-71. Kansas would shoot 19-30 for 63.3% from the field in the second half, while Baylor cooled to 35.7% behind a 10-28 shot performance.

Leading scorers for the Jayhawks was led by Jalen Wilson with 21, KJ Adams for 17, and Grady Dick with 16. Baylor was led in scoring by Adam Flagler with 22, Keyonte George with 20, and LJ Cryer with 15.

Kansas will hit the road for a Big Monday contest at TCU. Tipoff on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake is 8:00 p.m. from Schollmaier Arena. Pregame coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Baylor will head to Manhattan to face the K-State Wildcats on Tuesday evening. Tipoff set at 6:00 p.m.