From the Land of Kansas 45th Anniversary Celebration

MANHATTAN, Kansas —From the Land of Kansas, the state’s agricultural trademark program, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023. The program will kick off its celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Monday, March 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Members of the From the Land of Kansas program will be offering samples of their products and showcasing their businesses.

The From the Land of Kansas program began in 1978 within the state’s agriculture agency, now the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and was designed to promote and celebrate agriculture experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. The program has grown to include 375 members and farmers’ markets. These businesses span the breadth of the agriculture industry, from restaurants, agriculture equipment manufacturers, retailers, farmers and ranchers, to food processors, agritourism, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

Basic membership of the state’s trademark program is free and additional benefits are tailored to support all types of businesses, new or established, and assist them with taking their business to the next level. The program’s website, FromtheLandofKansas.com, also provides a map to help consumers find Kansas businesses and farmers’ markets across the state.

“It’s been the best thing for our business,” said member Christina Blincoe with Sweet Streams Lavender Farm in Bucyrus, Kansas. “We have seen growth from the program every year consistently. We love having the logo on our website because it’s an automatic accreditation of our farm. We love the online store to share our products on the website.”

From the Land of Kansas also hosts an e-commerce website, shop.fromthelandofkansas.com, where members can sell their products online, reaching more customers across the state of Kansas and the U.S. In honor of the 45th anniversary, the program is offering a limited-edition classic shirt representing products grown, raised and produced in Kansas which can also be found at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com.

“I’m very passionate about helping farmers and Kansas businesses succeed and thrive in the agriculture industry,” said Sammy Gleason, marketing manager for From the Land of Kansas. “My dad is a fourth-generation Kansas farmer, which makes the From the Land of Kansas program something I hold close to my heart. I love serving our members, no matter the size of their business; they give me a purpose.”

For more information about the program and its members, visit FromtheLandofKansas.com or engage with the program through social media by following From the Land of Kansas on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.