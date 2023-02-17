1371 – Considerations for Bull Selection…Is Spring Just Around the Corner?

Cost-Return Budgets for South-Central Kansas

00:01:07 — Cost-Return Budgets for South-Central Kansas: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, kicks off this Friday’s programming with our weekly grain market update. This week Dan shares insight on futures and cash markets as well as cost-return budgets for the those in south-central Kansas.

00:12:14 — Bull Selection and Management: With cattle numbers shrinking across the country, genetics is becoming more and more important in the industry. K-State cow-calf specialist, Jason Warner, joins us to provide tips on bull selection and management during these challenging times.

00:23:17 — Spring Is That You? : K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond, closes out this week’s programming with our agricultural weather report. With Kansas bouncing between winter and spring, the state has seen a wide variety of conditions in the past week, and Chip explains why we can expect for that to continue in the weeks ahead.

