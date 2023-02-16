Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Anthony woman

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a Statewide Silver Alert at the request of the Anthony Police Department for a missing Anthony woman.

The whereabouts of 65-year-old Cindy Sue Southern are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Southern was traveling from Anthony, Kansas to Topeka, Kansas along with a moving truck. Southern was driving a 2010 gray Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Kansas tag 193RNZ. The driver of the moving truck last made contact with Southern at approximately 11:30 p.m., when she indicated she was at a Casey’s General Store in Wellington, Kansas. She has not been heard from since.

Cindy Southern is a white female, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing around 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Cindy has known heart and kidney conditions.

If you see Cindy Southern, or this vehicle, please immediately contact 911 or Harvey County Dispatch at (620) 842-3086.