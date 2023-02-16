High School Sports

Kansas High School Basketball Rankings – 2/15/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas High School Basketball Coaches Association rankings for February 15, 2023

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

  1. Shawnee Mission South
  2. Derby
  3. Blue Valley North
  4. Topeka High
  5. Topeka -Washburn Rural
  6. Blue Valley
  7. Wichita South
  8. Liberal
  9. Wichita Southeast
  10. Lawrence

5A Girls

  1. Topeka Seaman
  2. Bishop Carroll
  3. Bonner Springs
  4. Andover
  5. Thomas Aquinas
  6. Emporia
  7. Maize South
  8. Andover Central
  9. Kansas City Piper
  10. Goddard Eisenhower

4A Girls

  1. Wamego
  2. McPherson
  3. Wellington
  4. Bishop Miege
  5. Independence
  6. Andale
  7. Fort Scott
  8. Hugoton
  9. Rock Creek
  10. Topeka-Hayden
  11. Louisburg

3A Girls

  1. Goodland
  2. Phillipsburg
  3. Silver Lake
  4. Nemaha Central
  5. Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
  6. Cheney
  7. Eureka
  8. Southeast of Saline
  9. Cimarron
  10. Haven

2A Girls

  1. St. Mary’s Colgan
  2. Elbing-Berean Academy
  3. Hillsboro
  4. Riverside
  5. Smith Center
  6. Mission Valley
  7. Hoxie
  8. Wichita County
  9. Jackson Heights
  10. The Independent

1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Little River
  2. Osborne
  3. Pretty Prairie
  4. Central Plains
  5. Quinter
  6. Frankfort
  7. Norwich
  8. Madison-Hamilton
  9. Hodgeman County
  10. Doniphan West

1A-Div 2- Girls

  1. Hanover
  2. Lebo
  3. Bucklin
  4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
  5. Golden Plains
  6. Attica
  7. South Haven
  8. Hutchinson-Central Christian
  9. Paul
  10. Wallace County

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

  1. Wichita Heights
  2. Blue Valley North
  3. Olathe West
  4. Garden City
  5. Blue Valley Northwest
  6. Olathe North
  7. Derby
  8. Mill Valley
  9. Lawrence
  10. Topeka-Washburn Rural

5A Boys

  1. Highland Park
  2. Hutchinson
  3. Kapaun Carmel
  4. Maize South
  5. Andover Central
  6. Andover
  7. DeSoto
  8. Lenexa-St. James Academy
  9. Kansas City Piper
  10. Shawnee Heights

4A Boys

  1. Atchison
  2. McPherson
  3. Eduora
  4. Towanda-Circle
  5. Hugoton
  6. Bishop Miege
  7. Baldwin
  8. Chanute
  9. Augusta
  10. Wellington

3A Boys

  1. Sabetha
  2. Haven
  3. Southeast of Saline
  4. Hesston
  5. Galena
  6. Wichita Collegiate
  7. Bishop Ward
  8. Marysville
  9. Colby
  10. Perry-Lecompton

2A Boys

  1. Lyondon
  2. Hays-Thomas More Prep
  3. Moundridge
  4. The Independent
  5. Ellinwood
  6. Bennington
  7. Inman
  8. Sterling
  9. Sedan
  10. Southeast-Cherokee

1A-Div 1-Boys

  1. Olpe
  2. Clifton-Clyde
  3. Macksville
  4. Wichita Classical School
  5. Randolph-Blue Valley
  6. Burlingame
  7. McPherson – Elyria Christian
  8. Osborne
  9. Montezuma-South Gray
  10. Troy

1A-Div 2-Boys

  1. Greeley County
  2. Northern Valley
  3. Axtell
  4. Hanover
  5. Pawnee Heights
  6. Lebo
  7. Stafford
  8. South Central
  9. Cheylin
  10. Cunningham
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

