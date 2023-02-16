Kansas High School Basketball Rankings – 2/15/2023

The Kansas High School Basketball Coaches Association rankings for February 15, 2023
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
- Shawnee Mission South
- Derby
- Blue Valley North
- Topeka High
- Topeka -Washburn Rural
- Blue Valley
- Wichita South
- Liberal
- Wichita Southeast
- Lawrence
5A Girls
- Topeka Seaman
- Bishop Carroll
- Bonner Springs
- Andover
- Thomas Aquinas
- Emporia
- Maize South
- Andover Central
- Kansas City Piper
- Goddard Eisenhower
4A Girls
- Wamego
- McPherson
- Wellington
- Bishop Miege
- Independence
- Andale
- Fort Scott
- Hugoton
- Rock Creek
- Topeka-Hayden
- Louisburg
3A Girls
- Goodland
- Phillipsburg
- Silver Lake
- Nemaha Central
- Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
- Cheney
- Eureka
- Southeast of Saline
- Cimarron
- Haven
2A Girls
- St. Mary’s Colgan
- Elbing-Berean Academy
- Hillsboro
- Riverside
- Smith Center
- Mission Valley
- Hoxie
- Wichita County
- Jackson Heights
- The Independent
1A-Div 1-Girls
- Little River
- Osborne
- Pretty Prairie
- Central Plains
- Quinter
- Frankfort
- Norwich
- Madison-Hamilton
- Hodgeman County
- Doniphan West
1A-Div 2- Girls
- Hanover
- Lebo
- Bucklin
- Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
- Golden Plains
- Attica
- South Haven
- Hutchinson-Central Christian
- Paul
- Wallace County
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
- Wichita Heights
- Blue Valley North
- Olathe West
- Garden City
- Blue Valley Northwest
- Olathe North
- Derby
- Mill Valley
- Lawrence
- Topeka-Washburn Rural
5A Boys
- Highland Park
- Hutchinson
- Kapaun Carmel
- Maize South
- Andover Central
- Andover
- DeSoto
- Lenexa-St. James Academy
- Kansas City Piper
- Shawnee Heights
4A Boys
- Atchison
- McPherson
- Eduora
- Towanda-Circle
- Hugoton
- Bishop Miege
- Baldwin
- Chanute
- Augusta
- Wellington
3A Boys
- Sabetha
- Haven
- Southeast of Saline
- Hesston
- Galena
- Wichita Collegiate
- Bishop Ward
- Marysville
- Colby
- Perry-Lecompton
2A Boys
- Lyondon
- Hays-Thomas More Prep
- Moundridge
- The Independent
- Ellinwood
- Bennington
- Inman
- Sterling
- Sedan
- Southeast-Cherokee
1A-Div 1-Boys
- Olpe
- Clifton-Clyde
- Macksville
- Wichita Classical School
- Randolph-Blue Valley
- Burlingame
- McPherson – Elyria Christian
- Osborne
- Montezuma-South Gray
- Troy
1A-Div 2-Boys
- Greeley County
- Northern Valley
- Axtell
- Hanover
- Pawnee Heights
- Lebo
- Stafford
- South Central
- Cheylin
- Cunningham