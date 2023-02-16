Governor Kelly Announces $11 Million for 66 Airport Improvement Projects

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 66 airport projects across the state have been selected for Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funding for planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.

“Whether it be airplane manufacturing, a link in the supply chain logistics, or travel, the Kansas aerospace industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants ensure the safety and longevity of Kansas airports, all while contributing to economic growth and job creation.”

The aviation industry represents over $20.6 billion in economic impact across a broad spectrum of supply chain and manufacturing industries in Kansas.

“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”

The KAIP typically receives $5 million annually through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) and requires airport sponsors to participate in project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project. This year, the program awarded more than $11 million to 66 approved projects, with a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications seeking a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of KAIP grants. Projects were scored according to impact on flight safety, economic growth, and regional benefit.

“We’re grateful to satisfy 22% of the total airport improvements requested this year,” said Bob Brock, Director of the Division of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation. “We look forward to new and ongoing partnerships with aviation stakeholders to achieve stronger aviation infrastructure for the future.”

Approved 2023 Kansas Airport Improvement Program projects: