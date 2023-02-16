Kansas News

Governor Kelly Announces $11 Million for 66 Airport Improvement Projects

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 66 airport projects across the state have been selected for Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP) funding for planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.

“Whether it be airplane manufacturing, a link in the supply chain logistics, or travel, the Kansas aerospace industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These grants ensure the safety and longevity of Kansas airports, all while contributing to economic growth and job creation.”

The aviation industry represents over $20.6 billion in economic impact across a broad spectrum of supply chain and manufacturing industries in Kansas.

“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”

The KAIP typically receives $5 million annually through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) and requires airport sponsors to participate in project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project. This year, the program awarded more than $11 million to 66 approved projects, with a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications seeking a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of KAIP grants. Projects were scored according to impact on flight safety, economic growth, and regional benefit.

“We’re grateful to satisfy 22% of the total airport improvements requested this year,” said Bob Brock, Director of the Division of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation. “We look forward to new and ongoing partnerships with aviation stakeholders to achieve stronger aviation infrastructure for the future.”

Approved 2023 Kansas Airport Improvement Program projects:

  • Allen County – Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500
  • Amelia Earhart, City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075
  • Chanute – North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000
  • Cheyenne County – Replace AWOS system, $153,000
  • Coffeyville – Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct
  • Colonel James Jabara, Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct
  • Comanche County – Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct
  • Cook Airfield, Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000
  • Jack Thomas Memorial, El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800
  • Elkhart Morton County – Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750
  • Fort Scott Municipal – Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600
  • Gardner – Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct
  • Garnett – Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300
  • Great Bend Municipal – Replace primary wind cone, $5,588
  • Harper Municipal – Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250
  • Hays Regional – Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000
  • Hugoton Municipal – AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct
  • Hutchinson Regional – Install wildlife dig barrier for perimeter fence, $32,504
  • Independence Municipal – Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct
  • Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150
  • Kinsley Municipal – Fuel farm card reader, $13,500
  • Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design
  • Lyons-Rice County Municipal – Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct
  • Mark Hoard Memorial, Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764
  • Medicine Lodge – AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct
  • Montezuma Municipal – Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700
  • Moundridge Municipal – Resurface runway, $720,000
  • New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600
  • Norton Municipal – Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000
  • Oakley Municipal – Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500
  • Pratt Regional – Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct
  • Shalz Field, Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200
  • Syracuse-Hamilton County – Replace fuel system, $66,500, design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500
  • Tribune Municipal – Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000
  • Wamego Municipal – Airport development plan/master plan (phase II), $66,500; reconstruct apron and connecting taxiway, $468,000
Derek Nester
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

