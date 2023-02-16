KQNK News

Dr. Jeff McKinley to join Norton County Hospital

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Dr. Jeff McKinley

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to inform the public that Jeff McKinley, DO, will join the medical staff and begin seeing patients at Norton Medical Clinic on March 6, 2023.

McKinley graduated from Wichita State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. From there, he went on to the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City University, where he graduated in 1997. He completed his family medicine residency in Topeka.

No stranger to Norton, McKinley still resides in the community in which he grew up. He is a 1988 Norton Community High School graduate. He was employed as a physician at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic from 2000 to 2017. From 2017 to 2023, he served as a physician for Decatur Health. McKinley has also served as the 17th District Coroner since 2006. He has experience on the medical staff at Valley Hope and through Docs Who Care.

“We are pleased and excited that Dr. Jeff McKinley will be returning,” said Brian Kirk, Norton County Hospital CEO. “He has already started providing some bridge services effective February 8, 2023 and plans to start seeing patients full time in our Norton Medical Clinic on Monday, March 6th. We are confident having Dr. McKinley back on our medical team will be a great service to our community, patients, employees and organization.”

McKinley’s wife, Emily, is a nurse practitioner. He has a son, Zach, and daughter, Hailey.

McKinley will join a medical team at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic that also currently includes Josh Gaede, MD; Miranda McKellar, MD; Theresia Neill, MD; Dakota Dreher, MD; Kristin Vogel, PA-C; Jonna Inman, APRN; Gino Salerno, PA-C; Rebecca Kahrs, APRN and Jedidiah Kane, CRNA.

McKinley will be providing medical coverage in both the hospital and clinic. The hospital’s administration, staff and board members warmly welcome him back to practicing medicine in Norton.

Previous article
Commerce Encourages Jobseekers to Attend this Month’s Statewide Virtual Job Fair
Next article
Governor Kelly Announces $11 Million for 66 Airport Improvement Projects
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

492FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio