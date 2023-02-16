Dr. Jeff McKinley to join Norton County Hospital

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to inform the public that Jeff McKinley, DO, will join the medical staff and begin seeing patients at Norton Medical Clinic on March 6, 2023.

McKinley graduated from Wichita State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. From there, he went on to the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City University, where he graduated in 1997. He completed his family medicine residency in Topeka.

No stranger to Norton, McKinley still resides in the community in which he grew up. He is a 1988 Norton Community High School graduate. He was employed as a physician at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic from 2000 to 2017. From 2017 to 2023, he served as a physician for Decatur Health. McKinley has also served as the 17th District Coroner since 2006. He has experience on the medical staff at Valley Hope and through Docs Who Care.

“We are pleased and excited that Dr. Jeff McKinley will be returning,” said Brian Kirk, Norton County Hospital CEO. “He has already started providing some bridge services effective February 8, 2023 and plans to start seeing patients full time in our Norton Medical Clinic on Monday, March 6th. We are confident having Dr. McKinley back on our medical team will be a great service to our community, patients, employees and organization.”

McKinley’s wife, Emily, is a nurse practitioner. He has a son, Zach, and daughter, Hailey.

McKinley will join a medical team at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic that also currently includes Josh Gaede, MD; Miranda McKellar, MD; Theresia Neill, MD; Dakota Dreher, MD; Kristin Vogel, PA-C; Jonna Inman, APRN; Gino Salerno, PA-C; Rebecca Kahrs, APRN and Jedidiah Kane, CRNA.

McKinley will be providing medical coverage in both the hospital and clinic. The hospital’s administration, staff and board members warmly welcome him back to practicing medicine in Norton.