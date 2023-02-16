Commerce Encourages Jobseekers to Attend this Month’s Statewide Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers and employers to participate in the next Statewide Virtual Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22.

“Between Kansas companies expanding and more businesses choosing to relocate here, the Kansas economy is booming,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Employers are looking for talented and skilled employees – and the KANSASWORKS team can help put Kansans to work in high-quality jobs across the state.”

Registration is required to participate in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.