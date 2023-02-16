1370 – A Messy Case on a Defaulted Loan … Diverse Perceptions on the Ogallala Aquifer

A Messy Case on a Defaulted Loan

Diverse Perceptions on the Ogallala Aquifer

Tips for Pruning Fruit Trees

00:01:14 — A Messy Case on a Defaulted Loan: We begin with this week’s agricultural law update from K-State and Washburn University School of Law professor, Roger McEowen. Roger discusses a messy situation that started with a producer defaulting on his loan and lead to competition for that producers profits between the original lending company and a rural bank. Roger explains where it all went wrong in this case that took place in Texas.

00:12:10 — Diverse Perceptions on the Ogallala Aquifer: As mentioned last week, we continue our stories highlighting water challenges in Kansas with K-State water specialist, Jonathan Aguilar. This week Jonathan joins us to talk through some of the diverse perceptions held by producers in the western portion of the state when it comes to the Ogallala Aquifer and its use.

00:23:07 — Tips for Pruning Fruit Trees: We end with this week’s horticulture segment where KRSE horticulture agent for Johnson County, Dennis Patton, share that as long as the wood is not frozen, fruit trees can be pruned from now through March.

