Winter Storm Warning Issued For Kansas & Nebraska Counties

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The much anticipated winter storm for this week arrives later today! Make final preparations early in the day today if necessary. Expect near blizzard conditions for many areas north of I-70 as the winds become strong along with periods of heavy snowfall. Even areas in the advisory area, generally south of the I-70 corridor, can expect travel conditions to remain hazardous. Recovery time will likely be slow on Thursday so please allow road crews time to clear the worst areas before resuming travel. Check road conditions at KanDrive.org. Some areas with the highest snow amounts will likely be along the Highway 36 corridor where around 10 inches may be possible.

KANSAS COUNTIES
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Heavy snow and strong winds are expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause near blizzard conditions and drifting snow.

* WHERE: Portions of northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Travel is expected to become very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts may make roads impassable. These hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Thursday morning commute as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Any travel tonight and Thursday morning is strongly discouraged. If you leave the safety of being indoors, you are putting your life at risk. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

An area of heavy snow is expected to occur later today through Thursday across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Heaviest snowfall across southeast Nebraska is expected to be 6 to 8 inches. There will be a large gradient in snowfall amounts , especially across the Omaha metro area.

NEBRASKA COUNTIES
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM
3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY

* WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause near blizzard conditions and drifting snow.

* WHERE: Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN: From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

 

