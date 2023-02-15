College Sports

Dick Scores 26 as Jayhawks Fly Past Cowboys 87-76

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Kansas forward Grady Dick led all Jayhawk scorers with a career-high performance of 26 points as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater 87-76 Tuesday, moving the Jayhawks into a three-way tie for first place in the conference.

The Jayhawks shot 54 percent from the field for the game, with Oklahoma State shooting 50 percent. Leading scorer for the Cowboys was forward Kalib Boone with 27, and guard John-Michael Wright with 18. Former Jayhawk turned Cowboy Bryce Thompson had 17.
For the Jayhawks, Dick led the way with 26, with forward KJ Adams with 15, guard Kevin McCullar with 15, and forward Jalen Wilson with 14.

Kansas is tied with Baylor and Texas for the conference lead, with a home court battle with no. 9 Baylor on tap Saturday. Pregame on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake begins at 2:30 p.m. with tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

 

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

