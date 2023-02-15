Dick Scores 26 as Jayhawks Fly Past Cowboys 87-76

Kansas forward Grady Dick led all Jayhawk scorers with a career-high performance of 26 points as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater 87-76 Tuesday, moving the Jayhawks into a three-way tie for first place in the conference.

The Jayhawks shot 54 percent from the field for the game, with Oklahoma State shooting 50 percent. Leading scorer for the Cowboys was forward Kalib Boone with 27, and guard John-Michael Wright with 18. Former Jayhawk turned Cowboy Bryce Thompson had 17.

For the Jayhawks, Dick led the way with 26, with forward KJ Adams with 15, guard Kevin McCullar with 15, and forward Jalen Wilson with 14.

Kansas is tied with Baylor and Texas for the conference lead, with a home court battle with no. 9 Baylor on tap Saturday. Pregame on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake begins at 2:30 p.m. with tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

