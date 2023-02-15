KD 94 Local News Podcast

207: COMMUNITY MATTERS: MCHHS RECRUITMENT EVENT

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Denise Berndt and Nicki Cleveland from MCHHS join us to discuss their spring recruiting event that will take place Wednesday, March 1st from 4-7 p.m. at the Down Under Ballroom in Beloit. 
Previous article
2-14-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats
Next article
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Kansas & Nebraska Counties
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

492FansLike
112FollowersFollow
267FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio