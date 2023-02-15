Denise Berndt and Nicki Cleveland from MCHHS join us to discuss their spring recruiting event that will take place Wednesday, March 1st from 4-7 p.m. at the Down Under Ballroom in Beloit.
207: COMMUNITY MATTERS: MCHHS RECRUITMENT EVENT
