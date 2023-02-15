1369 – 2022 Row Crop Performance Test Results…Managing Hypothermic Calves

Challenges Faced During the 2022 Crop Performance Tests and Corn Data

Soybean, Sorghum, and Sunflower Data from the 2022 Crop Performance Tests

How to Manage Hypothermic Calves During Extreme Cold

00:01:22 — Challenges Faced During the 2022 Crop Performance Tests and Corn Data: K-State agricultural economist, Robin Reid, and agricultural policy specialist, Jenny Ifft, join us for a two-part conversation. In part one Robin focuses on highlight ARC-PLC programing and all that the two financial protection programs offer. With the March 15th deadline fast approaching, Robin shares everything that a producer should consider when deciding to sign up.

KSU’s 2022 Crop Performance Test data for corn

00:12:20 — Soybean, Sorghum, and Sunflower Data from the 2022 Crop Performance Tests: In part two Jenny highlights high coverage options such as ECO and SCO. Jenny shares that these crop insurance options are little more expensive up front, but have far larger pay offs in the end.

KSU’s 2022 Crop Performance Test data for soybeans

KSU’s 2022 Crop Performance Test data for sorghum

KSU’s 2022 Crop Performance Test data for sunflowers

00:23:05 — How to Manage Hypothermic Calves During Extreme Cold: We end with this week’s Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts where K-State experts Brad White, Brian Lubbers, and Bob Larson discuss strategies for managing hypothermic calves.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

To have your beef cattle questions answered by the BCI Ask the Experts team – send them an email at bci@ksu.edu

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Samantha Bennett and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

