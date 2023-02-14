Wetmore Academic Center To Close At End Of 2022-2023 School Year

The Prairie Hills USD 113 Board of Education on Monday voted to close the Wetmore Academic Center at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The facility, located at 321 6th Street in Wetmore, will close after the Board of Education stated that extensive studies and declining enrollment as well as difficulties in distributing resources make it a challenge to keep the facility open.

It was noted that layoffs will not occur due to the facility closing, as employees will be given a chance to continue their jobs within the district.

Prairie Hills USD 113 will also extend a window for employees to retire who are eligible for district benefits. The window will be open from February 15th through February 24th.