Potential Winter Storm Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

Confidence continues to increase in several inches of snow impacting the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect noon Wednesday until noon Thursday in the blue-shaded counties in the map on the left. The snowfall, plus winds gusting 30-40 mph, will lead to hazardous travel with reduced visibility, snow-covered roads, and slick spots. Be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast, as amounts could still change! Now is the time to consider changing travel plans if you have them.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

* WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph leading to reduced visibilities from blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS: Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Snow is forecast to accumulate in the affected areas causing hazardous driving conditions. Those with travel plans are advised to choose an alternate route, or should use extreme caution if travel is unavoidable.