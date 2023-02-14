No. 5 Kansas Plays at Oklahoma State Tuesday

Via Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (20-5, 8-4) continues its two-game road swing at Oklahoma State (16-9, 7-5) on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The game from Gallagher-Iba Arena will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Chuckie Kempf and Chris Spatola on the call.
TIPOFF
- Kansas has won two straight after its 78-55 victory at Oklahoma on Feb. 11. The Jayhawks have won four of their last five games with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Oklahoma State has won five-straight games after its 64-56 win at No. 11 Iowa State on Feb. 11.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,377 victories.
- Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma State 122-60, including a 37-36 edge in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
- Kansas is No. 8 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 12. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 11 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Purdue and Texas are next with nine.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 34 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 34 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.6 ppg, which is 17th nationally, rebounding (8.3) and double-doubles with eight. Wilson has scored 20+ points in six of his last eight games and 14 times this season.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.83 (19th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.0, which is eighth nationally. Kansas is 19-0 when Harris scores in double figures, including 11-0 in 2022-23.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.3), which is 15th nationally.
- Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who is tied with Wilson for the team lead with 57 threes made. Dick leads KU with a 42.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
UP NEXT
Kansas returns home to host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 18. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 3 p.m. CT and televised on ESPN.
Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 34-9, including an 18-1 record in Lawrence, 17-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 75-69, on Jan. 23 in Waco.
On Feb. 18, ESPN College GameDay will originate from Allen Fieldhouse from 9-11 a.m. It marks the 11th time KU has hosted the show.