No. 5 Kansas Plays at Oklahoma State Tuesday

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (20-5, 8-4) continues its two-game road swing at Oklahoma State (16-9, 7-5) on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The game from Gallagher-Iba Arena will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Chuckie Kempf and Chris Spatola on the call.

TIPOFF

Kansas has won two straight after its 78-55 victory at Oklahoma on Feb. 11. The Jayhawks have won four of their last five games with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Oklahoma State has won five-straight games after its 64-56 win at No. 11 Iowa State on Feb. 11.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,377 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma State 122-60, including a 37-36 edge in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 12. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 11 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Purdue and Texas are next with nine.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 34 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 34 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.6 ppg, which is 17th nationally, rebounding (8.3) and double-doubles with eight. Wilson has scored 20+ points in six of his last eight games and 14 times this season.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.83 (19th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.0, which is eighth nationally. Kansas is 19-0 when Harris scores in double figures, including 11-0 in 2022-23.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.3), which is 15th nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who is tied with Wilson for the team lead with 57 threes made. Dick leads KU with a 42.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 18. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 3 p.m. CT and televised on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 34-9, including an 18-1 record in Lawrence, 17-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 75-69, on Jan. 23 in Waco.

On Feb. 18, ESPN College GameDay will originate from Allen Fieldhouse from 9-11 a.m. It marks the 11th time KU has hosted the show.