Kadarius Toney Comes Through in a Big Way as Part of Record-Setting Super Bowl

By Kaden Chumbley – Chiefs.com Contributor

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney left his mark on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, making two spectacular plays that impacted the game while also making some Super Bowl history.

First, Toney was on the receiving end of the Chiefs’ go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The two-year veteran, who Kansas City acquired from New York mid-season, began to run a “jet action” route across the line of scrimmage before stopping in his tracks, reversing field and running toward the opposite flat. The Eagles’ defense wasn’t able to recover following Toney’s change in direction, and the result was a wide-open, 5-yard touchdown.

“When I saw the ball in the air coming toward me, I kind of knew it was over with,” Toney said. “It means everything, but I couldn’t have done it without [Head Coach] Andy Reid and the guys.”

The score provided Kansas City with its first lead of the game, and Toney wasn’t done. In fact, following an Eagles’ punt on their next series, Toney hauled in the kick and returned it for 65 yards down to the Eagles’ 5-yard line. It marked the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

“I was just making a play,” Toney said. “It was the right return – I went the way I was supposed to return it. He kicked the ball over where we wanted it.”

The return had the Chiefs within five yards of the end zone, and only three snaps later, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Skyy Moore for a 4-yard score. Essentially, the punt return directly led to seven points.

Overall, Toney came up big for the Chiefs when it mattered most. Both of these plays proved to be pivotal moments in the game, and considering how close together they took place in the fourth quarter, it went to show how dynamic and impactful Toney can truly be.

Particularly, his ability to make something out of nothing in a single jump-cut or juke is what makes him so special. The mere threat of Toney’s motion at the line of scrimmage led to a wide-open score, and his talents evading would-be tacklers were on full display during the 65-yard punt return. His agility shined bright in Super Bowl LVII, and it will surely continue to shine in future seasons within this Chiefs’ offense.